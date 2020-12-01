Hayato vs Notora: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire has several features that make it different from other mobile battle royale games, including characters with special abilities. These characters, except the default ones, Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (formerly Eve), have special abilities that assist the player on the virtual battleground.

Hayato and Notora are two characters in Free Fire that can be purchased from the in-game store by using a certain amount of diamonds or gold.

This article compares both Hayato and Notora to determine who is the better character to use in Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

Assessing the abilities of Notora and Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

As his character description states, Hayato is a legendary samurai who has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to six, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Advertisement

Hayato also has an upgraded or an awakened version of himself that possesses an active ability called the Art of Blades. This ability reduces the frontal damage by 20% for three seconds, CD of 50 seconds.

Notora

Notora in Free Fire

As her Free Fire description reads, Notora is a motorcycle racer and has a passive ability called Racer's Blessing, which is also known as a special survival ability. In her base level ability, while driving a vehicle, she can restore 5 HP of all members on the vehicle every 4.5 seconds. However, the effects do not stack.

At her maximum capacity (6th level), she can restore 5 HP of all the members on a vehicle every 2 seconds.

Comparison

Both Hayato and Notora have special abilities that make them unique in Free Fire.

Notora has a great ability to heal her teammates during a match and restore their HP fully. However, her power is only useful when there is a vehicle to drive. Without a vehicle, Notora's ability is null and void.

Advertisement

Hayato has an upper hand here as he has a special ability to reduce frontal damage. It is a great ability that suits both aggressive and passive playing styles and allows a lot of versatility in the gameplay.

Therefore, Hayato is a better option to pick in Free Fire.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other, according to his/her preference)

Also read: Hayato vs K: Who is the better Free Fire character?