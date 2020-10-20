Characters are an exciting feature of Garena Free Fire. The game has 33 characters, with ‘K’ or Captain Booyah being the latest addition. Each one of them, except Adam & Eve, has a unique ability that helps players on the battleground.

Hayato and Wukong are two of the most popular characters in the game, courtesy of their abilities, ‘Bushido’ and ‘Camouflage’, respectively.

In this article, we compare the two characters' abilities in Garena Free Fire.

Hayato vs Wukong in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Hayato’s ability – ‘Bushido’

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato’s ability increases the users’ armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP at the base level. The ability enhances with the increase in the level. The armor penetration receives a 10% increase with a 10% decrease in the max health at character level 8.

Wukong’s ability – ‘Camouflage’

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong’s ability, ‘Camouflage’, is one of the most unique abilities in Garena Free Fire. As the name suggests, players will be able to camouflage with the help of this ability. At the base level, the cooldown period is 300 seconds each use. At the maximum level, the cooldown period reduces to 200 seconds.

It is important to note that this ability can only be used by players while standing still.

Comparison

One of the significant differences between the abilities of Hayato and Wukong is that ‘Camouflage’ is an active ability while ‘Bushido’ is a passive one.

Due to the massive cooldown on Wukong’s ability, however, players can only use it 2 or 3 times in a BR match. Therefore, Hayato has a slight edge over Wukong in this respect.

Players can purchase Hayato for 499 diamonds or 8000 gold while Wukong costs 499 diamonds.

There is also has an awakened version of Hayato called 'Hayato Firebrand,' which players can avail by completing Awakening missions.

