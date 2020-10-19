There are 33 characters in Free Fire, with the recent addition being ‘K.’ The character was added as a part of a collaboration between the popular American artist KSHMR and Garena Free Fire.

Hayato is another prominent character in the game and is used by a lot of players. Many users compare between K and Hayato to understand which one of them would be better for them to fend off foes.

Therefore, in this article, we compare the abilities of K and Hayato in Garena Free Fire.

K vs Hayato: Comparing the abilities of both characters in Free Fire

K’s ability – Master of All

K in Free Fire

He has two different abilities:

Jiujitsu Mode: Allies within 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: Recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to 100 EP.

Regardless of the mode, the Max EP increases by 50. At the maximum level of the character, only the Psychology Mode is enhanced. One can recover 2 EP every 2 seconds using up to 150 EP. It is important to note that changing between the modes has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Hayato’s ability – Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato’s ability increases the users’ armor penetration by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP. As the level of the character increases, the ability enhances. At level 8 (Max level), the armor penetration goes up by 10%, with a 10% decrease in the HP.

Comparison

Both characters have incredible abilities in Garena Free Fire. The choice between them depends upon the players. If they prefer having an increased EP, then K is a better option. In contrast, if they want to have increased armor penetration, Hayato will be the go-to character.

K can currently be availed from the Faded Wheel event, while Hayato can be purchased using 8000 coins or 499 diamonds.

