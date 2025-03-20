"He cheated on her with Furina lmao": Genshin Impact Community reacts as gacha addiction ends a marriage before it begins

With Genshin Impact's popularity rising with each passing day, players are always in a rush to get their favorite characters on their accounts. Similar to any standard gacha game's business model, HoYoverse's open-world action RPG also incentivizes players to spend money to obtain the latest characters and their weapons. As evident from this game's monthly revenue, millions of players spend money trying to do exactly that.

Recently, a post made its way to r/GenshinImpact, showing an argument between a couple based on extravagant spendings made on the gacha game. This post was originally made on r/AmIOverreacting by u/Creative-Guard2809, who wanted to know if she was overreacting because her fiance had spent over $600 trying to get 5-Star character Furina in Genshin Impact.

While fans have been known for spending money on gacha games, an argument happening between a couple based on this is a rare occurence. According to the original poster, her fiance had spent $600 on trying to obtain Furina, following which they had an argument wherein he called her a "narcissist" and "someone who wanted to control him financially."

Reacting to this, u/ShadowStriker53 joked

"He cheated on her with Furina lmao."

Comment byu/EnvironmentalAlps457 from discussion inGenshin_Impact

Weary-Trade-1576 mentioned how it was rather pathetic the guy chose a "2d pixel game character" over his fiancee.

Comment byu/EnvironmentalAlps457 from discussion inGenshin_Impact

Meanwhile, MaJuV entered the discussion to remind players how addictive gacha games can be. Since all gacha is by default RNG, it is technically a form of "gambling" and promotes spending money that might've been used for better/more important purposes.

The overall majority of readers seemed to agree and sympathize with the original poster, mentioning how irresponsible it was for her fiance to spend their joint savings on a gacha game. Some redditors further urged her to dispute the charges on the credit card (like she had initially mentioned she would in her text messages), considering that $600 was no small amount to spend on a hobby.

Why is Furina so popular in Genshin Impact?

Furina is one of the best support characters in game (Image via HoYoverse)

Hydro Archon Furina is one of the most loved characters in the game, not just owing to her incredible support capabilities in combat but also her fun personality and extremnely moving backstory (explored in the Fontaine Archon quest).

Furina's rerun banner is currently ongoing in Genshin Impact, and many players who did not managed to get her earlier have been trying to obtain her this time around. She is a stellar addition to every player's character roster, and plays a very important role in the overall meta.

