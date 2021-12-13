“He deserved that”: Super Smash Bros. fans react as iBDW is crowned the winner of Smash Summit 12

Smash Summit 12 came to a conclusion earlier today with Cody “iBDW” Schwab finishing in first place after defeating Joseph “Mang0” Marquez in the Grand Finals.

The Smash Summit tournament is a series of national-level invitationals that was founded in 2015. Smash Summit 12 had a total of 16 players, including five invited players, five crowdfunded players and the six highest-placed players at the Mainstage 2021: Melee tournament.

iBDW directly qualified for the Grand Finals after defeating Zain Naghmi, while Mang0 also defeated Zain in the Losers Finals. iBDW ran out a 3 to 0 winner in the Grand Finals to take home the crown.

Fans react as iBDW wins Smash Summit 12

Previously, iBDW had never defeated Zain during Smash Summit matches. He finished fourth in the 1 vs. 1 Smash Summit 8 tournament, and third in the Smash Summit 10 tournament. iBDW finished fifth in Smash Summit 9 and Smash Summit 11. However, it seems as if the Melee professional has been working hard over the last few years.

iBDW claimed his first major tournament victory at the Riptide Super Smash Bros. Melee single tournament. He did not drop a single set during the event and has now been rewarded with his first ever Smash Summit title.

On his way to the crown, iBDW had to defeat multiple elite Smash Bros. players, including Zaine and Mang0. The Panda eSports professional managed to snap a long losing streak in major tournaments against both the players. After losing, Zaine expressed his disappointment on Twitter and promised to return stronger next year.

Zain @ZainNaghmi Coming back strong for 2022 and gunning for number 1 spot



Everyone is very talented at this game and it feels like a golden age of melee



Mang0 said that he was happy with the result considering he had only practiced for two weeks. The Cloud9 Smash Bros. professional stated that he didn’t want to retire and will continue competing for the time being. Meanwhile, fans congratulated iBDW on social media.

As the comments/tweets suggest, many believe that iBDW deserves the title and recognize that he has worked very hard to win. Most were impressed with the quality of the overall gameplay and say that the Smash Bros. scene is more unpredictable than ever before.

【Raynex】 @raynexpress rewatching @iBDWSSBM sets and goddam. Dude was playing so hot he almost 4 stocked Zain. Completely picked apart Mango's Falco too. And looked untouchable in the ditto. That's some of the best Fox play i've seen in my entire life. Congrats Cody #SmashSummit rewatching @iBDWSSBM sets and goddam. Dude was playing so hot he almost 4 stocked Zain. Completely picked apart Mango's Falco too. And looked untouchable in the ditto. That's some of the best Fox play i've seen in my entire life. Congrats Cody #SmashSummit

Snap @ Smash Summit 12 @ssbmsnap

* if you want something, ask for it. people can't read your mind

* don't let anyone guilt you into changing how you play your game. change if you want to, but never for other people

* no matter how long it takes, hard work WILL pay off a few things I learned at #SmashSummit12 * if you want something, ask for it. people can't read your mind* don't let anyone guilt you into changing how you play your game. change if you want to, but never for other people* no matter how long it takes, hard work WILL pay off a few things I learned at #SmashSummit12 * if you want something, ask for it. people can't read your mind* don't let anyone guilt you into changing how you play your game. change if you want to, but never for other people* no matter how long it takes, hard work WILL pay off

Sekun E.J.R @ArashiMoon118 @TSM_Leffen You said you was gonna beat Mang0 this summit. When mang0 his first summit. IMO your smash career is at a....... @TSM_Leffen You said you was gonna beat Mang0 this summit. When mang0 his first summit. IMO your smash career is at a....... https://t.co/0vow95Ve1u

Smash Summit 13 is scheduled to take place in the summer of 2022.

Edited by Sabine Algur