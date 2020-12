Super Smash 2020-21: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The 2020-21 edition of the Super Smash is set to commence on December 24th with the defending champions Wellington Firebirds taking on the Auckland Aces. The opening game of the season will take place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

As usual, the six teams participating in the event are Wellington Firebirds, Auckland Aces, Central Stags, Otago Volts, Canterbury Kings and Northern Spirit.

The format remains the same in this year's edition of the tournament. The team that finishes atop the points table will go straight into the summit clash which will take place on February 13th.

The second and third-placed teams will square off against each other in the preliminary final, with the winner meeting the table topper in the grand finale.

Super Smash 2020-21 schedule & match timings (All Times in IST)

December 24, Thursday

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces at 6:10 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

December 27, Sunday

Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds at 11:40 AM (McLean Park, Napier)

December 28, Monday

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces at 8:30 AM (Molyneux Park, Alexandra)

December 29, Tuesday

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings at 8:30 AM (Molyneux Park, Alexandra)

December 30, Wednesday

Central Stags vs Northern Knights at 6:10 AM (Pukekura Park, New Plymouth)

December 31, Thursday

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces at 6:10 AM (Pukekura Park, New Plymouth)

January 1, Friday

Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds at 11:40 AM (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui)

January 2, Saturday

Northern Knights vs Otago Volts at 11:40 AM (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui)

January 3, Sunday

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings at 7:30 AM (Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland)

January 4, Monday

Northern Knights vs Central Stags at 11:30 AM (Seddon Park, Hamilton)

January 8, Friday

Otago Volts v Central Stags at 7:40 AM (University of Otago Oval, Dunedin)

January 9, Saturday

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights at 7:40 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

January 10, Sunday

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags at 11:40 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 11, Monday

Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces at 11:40 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 14, Thursday

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds at 7:40 AM (University of Otago Oval, Dunedin)

January 15, Friday

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Knights at 7:50 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 16, Saturday

Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces at 3:40 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 17, Sunday

Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights at 7:40 AM (Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland)

January 18, Monday

Central Stags v Otago Volts at 8:30 AM (Pukekura Park, New Plymouth)

January 21, Thursday

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Kings at 11:30 AM (Seddon Park, Hamilton)

January 23, Saturday

Auckland Aces vs Central Stags at 7:40 AM (Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland)

January 24, Sunday

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts at 7:10 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

January 25, Monday

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings at 7:40 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

January 29, Friday

Northern Knights vs Auckland Aces at 3:20 AM (Seddon Park, Hamilton)

January 30, Saturday

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts at 7:50 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 31, Sunday

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags at 7:10 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

February 1, Monday

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts at 4:10 AM (Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland)

February 5, Friday

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings at 11:40 AM ((McLean Park, Napier), Napier)

February 6, Saturday

Otago Volts vs Northern Knights at 3:10 AM (University of Otago Oval, Dunedin)

February 7, Sunday

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds at 7:40 AM (Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland)

February 11, Thursday

TBC vs TBC, (Preliminary Final) at 3:30 AM

February 14, Saturday

TBC vs TBC, (Final) at 3:30 AM

Super Smash 2020-21 live streaming details

Super Smash 2020/21 is live on the FanCode App as well as on the Star Sports Network. Fans can follow the game at scoring.nzc.nz, the official scoring platform of New Zealand cricket.

Super Smash 2020-21 squads

Canterbury Kings

Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Andrew Hazeldine, Tyler Lortan, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls.

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Fraser Colson, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns, Troy Johnson, Iain McPeake, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway and Jimmy Neesham.

Otago Volts

Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae and Nathan Smith.

Central Stags

Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Ben Wheeler, Bayley Wiggins, George Worker, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor and Will Young.

Northern Knights

James Baker, Peter Bocock, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling and Kane Williamson.

Auckland Aces

Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Colin Munro, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill and Kyle Jamieson.