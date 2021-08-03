"He really doesn't know what he's doing": Pokimane, h3h3 and others react to xQc's lawyer over Olympic Committee fiasco

Popular Twitch streamer and internet personality Felix 'xQc' Lengyel made headlines this week, when he revealed his plan to challenge the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over his DMCA strike. The 25 year old streamer was live DMCA-d after he was detected streaming content from the 2020 Olympics live on Twitch. After receiving a 2 day ban for his actions, xQc returned to state that he and his lawyer, "Video Game Attorney" Ryan Morrison, intend to countersue the IOC. This was met with skepticism by the Twitch community, who have had run-ins with xQc's lawyer in the past.

Pokimane and h3h3 weigh in on xQc and his lawyer's potential countersuit against the International Olympic Committee

As someone who's hired and worked with the "Video Game Attorney" in the past, Ethan Klein, of h3h3 productions, shared his experience.

Referring to the time when the Video Game Attorney was representing h3h3productions during the Matt Hoss case, Ethan claims that he bungled the case in many ways:

"His lawyer the Video Game Attorney was our first attorney to represent us in the lawsuit against Matt Hoss many years ago and he is a horrible attorney that royally screwed us. The fact that he's handling this makes me very very nervous"

Ethan then mentions that the potential impact xQc's lawsuit could have on the greater Twitch community is why he's speaking up about Ryan Morrison. Stating that Ryan is way above his head, Ethan isn't very optimistic about their chances if they do go to court:

"Ryan is out there saying this is fair use and we're fighting it instead of saying I'm not a f****ng media attorney and I'm not equipped to deal with this. I've held my tongue on this guy for so long but now it's come this point where I see him in a position to cause more damage and I really think this is a dangerous place for everyone to be when he's being represented by this guy who doesn't know what he's doing"

Pokimane too shared some concerns over Ryan Morrison's legitimacy, stating that the CEO of xQc's talent agency shouldn't necessarily be the one handling his case either.

He acts as a lawyer and as an agent to streamers and content creators and I feel that is not a good position to be in. I feel it may even be a potential conflict of interest in some cases. Your lawyer should always be someone who's trying to get you as strict and beneficial a contract as possible, whereas if you're also someone's agent you just want the deal to go through because you get commission off of that.

The entire situation hinges on xQc's decision to take the counterclaim to court.

