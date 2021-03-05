"He's in the fridge": Sweet Anita leaves CodeMiko in splits after explaining where her ex-boyfriend is

In a recent live stream, popular streamer Sweet Anita and VTuber CodeMiko, engaged in a hilarious conversation about the former’s past relationships.

The two streamers talked about a range of issues related to Sweet Anita’s life. While most of the things that she “confessed” were a result of her tics, she also spoke in detail about some of her past boyfriends.

Sweet Anita confessed that she had sent her ex-boyfriends to the farm, and joked about putting one in the “fridge.” CodeMiko produced a series of hilarious reactions and encouraged her to talk more about her past.

In a recent “Just Chatting” stream, Sweet Anita was talking to fellow female streamer CodeMiko. CodeMiko is a Vtuber, who uses a digital avatar in her streams. Sweet Anita began saying inappropriate things about her past, which were mostly a result of the “tics” that she gets.

The Twitch streamer suffers from Tourette's syndrome, which affects her on an everyday basis. The “tics” in question regularly result in sudden movements and words, often with hilarious results. In a recent live stream, Sweet Anita spoke in detail about the kind of tics that she gets.

She spoke about the gestures that she would make without reason, and said that her tics would result in the most awkward dance steps in clubs. CodeMiko found her dance steps hilarious, as Sweet Anita spoke about an ex-boyfriend who used to dance even more weirdly, to help her with the embarrassment.

“He used to dance with me more vigorously to draw attention away from me coz he already knew I was embarrassed.”

CodeMiko was impressed, although Sweet Anita went on to say that she “knifed” the guy. It was around this time that the tics took over, as Sweet Anita talked about how she had sent her three ex-boyfriends to the farm. This was in addition to random claims about “having” them for dinner, breakfast and supper.

So I'd like to take this moment to say, My stream is not all about my tic's I'm an animal rehabber, an artist, a gamer, an educator, I give talks, and crack jokes, and I'm pretty shit at jump king but even that can't keep me down. Let me be Sweet Anita, not "the tourett's E-girl" — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) July 25, 2020

With most of the hilarious confessions a result of the “tics,” CodeMiko began to play along hilariously as well. She pretended to believe Sweet Anita’s stories, leading to further confessions about having killed people.

Sweet Anita is one of the most popular female streamers around, and has been streaming on Twitch since 2018. She plays a number of games, although most of her streams are of the “Just Chatting” genre.

I'm drunk I don't know if this is an acceptable psa, hopefully I won't regret it. But it's ok to laugh at my condition, I'm a tiny girl screaming about a dick I clearly don't have. I laugh at myself, you can too, you can stop sending repentant DMs, we cool. K bye — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) February 3, 2020

Sweet Anita’s streams tend to be hilarious, with her tics often leading to similarly funny incidents on live stream.