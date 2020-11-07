Meet Sweet Anita - The Twitch streamer taking over the Internet and redefining the rules of live streaming

Twitch streamer Sweet Anita suffers from Tourette’s syndrome, and is one of the most popular female streamers in the world.

Sweet Anita is primarily an ‘IRL’ streamer, although she does play games such as Overwatch and Apex Legends. She is one of the many notable streamers who have hopped aboard the ‘Among Us’ bandwagon. Currently, Sweet Anita has around 1.2 million followers on Twitch, along with some 918k subscribers on YouTube.

Needless to say, there have been innumerable occasions when her Tourette’s syndrome has kicked in, leading to some hilarious incidents. Her condition has become an integral part of her online persona, and her ‘tics’ take over her stream on an everyday basis.

Sweet Anita, the fearless Twitch streamer with Tourette’s

Needless to say, there have been innumerable awkward situations that Sweet Anita has been caught in. Her viewers have often acted rather ‘sympathetically’ with the streamer - something she does not necessarily like. Back in February, she posted the following on Twitter.

I'm drunk I don't know if this is an acceptable psa, hopefully I won't regret it. But it's ok to laugh at my condition, I'm a tiny girl screaming about a dick I clearly don't have. I laugh at myself, you can too, you can stop sending repentant DMs, we cool. K bye — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) February 3, 2020

As you can see, she asked people to stop sending her guilt-filled texts after laughing at one of her ‘tics’. Sweet Anita suggested that she is very aware of how funny some of her reactions can be, and wants people laugh at her if they find them funny. This, in turn, suggests that the streamer recognizes and accepts her Tourette’s, and wants people to treat her normally.

it is something that people can observe in her everyday streams as well. Sweet Anita has a very cheerful personality, and is the first person to laugh at her own ‘tics’ when they occur. Of course, she has been through more sinister experiences as well.

A few weeks ago, we had talked at length about a ‘stalker’ situation that had gone on for months. Sweet Anita was being stalked by a man who had physically assaulted her, and had even sent death threats to her beforehand. The streamer survived the attack after two other men interfered and saved her from the stalker.

Following months of delay by the police to properly investigate, and some mindless comments which she spoke out against on Twitter, the stalker was eventually caught and arrested. Afterwards, Sweet Anita posted an elaborate video talking about the entire incident at length.

The video which you can watch above, gives a detailed look on how even famous personalities like Sweet Anita can sometimes end up feeling powerless in certain situations.

I guess this is a good time to nudge people, we are not our conditions, we are people WITH conditions. I'm not just a chick who shouts weird shit at simps. Reddit takes my tics out of context and paints me as banking on my condition. But my content has always been about education — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) July 25, 2020

Regardless, the controversy seems to be a thing of the past, and her recent Among Us streams have featured some hilarious moments. Her condition affects her streaming career in many different ways, but Sweet Anita has proven herself to be quite the optimist. Just as she claimed on Twitter a few months back, Sweet Anita is not merely a ‘chick who shouts weird s**t at Simps’.

So I'd like to take this moment to say, My stream is not all about my tic's I'm an animal rehabber, an artist, a gamer, an educator, I give talks, and crack jokes, and I'm pretty shit at jump king but even that can't keep me down. Let me be Sweet Anita, not "the tourett's E-girl" — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) July 25, 2020

She is an animal rehabilitator, an artist, a gamer, an educator, and best of all, one of the most popular female Twitch streamers in the world, and well, she wants the world to remember her by her name, and not her condition.