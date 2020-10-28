Among Us: Twitch streamer Sweet Anita's Tourettes kicks in right when she is explaining where the body is

Sweet Anita is a British Twitch streamer who plays various games such as Overwatch, Ape Legends, and Subnautica. Like every notable streamer, she has over the past few months tried her hand at Among Us. However, what is unique about this YouTuber is that she suffers from Tourette’s syndrome.

She has an extremely cheerful personality and is known for her general witty nature. And as expected, there have been occasions when Sweet Anita’s syndrome has emerged while she was streaming.

Recently, while playing Among Us, she was reporting a dead body when her ‘tics’ kicked in.

Among Us: Twitch streamer Sweet Anita’s dead-body explanation halted by Tourettes

As seen in the video below, Sweet Anita had reported a dead body she found near the O2 section. However, when she tried to tell her teammates where exactly she had found the body, the ‘tics’ kicked in, albeit hilariously.

It all began with the following question.

“Wow! Could you finish me?”

Image Credits: Sweet Anita, Twitch

Following this, her fits became uncontrollable, and she went on a rather explicit rant that had nothing to do with the game they were playing. She tried to tell her teammates about the body multiple times and finally succeeded after half a dozen failed attempts.

Watch the entire incident in the video below.

This is not the first time that Sweet Anita has seen her tics become uncontrollable on-camera. In the past, she has ended up 'saying offensive things' by mistake multiple times. She often goes on long, unintended rants and does not mind people laughing at her condition, as seen in the post below.

I'm drunk I don't know if this is an acceptable psa, hopefully I won't regret it. But it's ok to laugh at my condition, I'm a tiny girl screaming about a dick I clearly don't have. I laugh at myself, you can too, you can stop sending repentant DMs, we cool. K bye — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) February 3, 2020

There have been other issues as well, including a stalker who threatened her life multiple times. The stalker even attacked her, and Sweet Anita had survived only because two other men had seen the incident and rushed to save her.

Image Credits: Sweet Anita, YouTube

The stalker was eventually caught, and her recent streams, along with the Among Us incident, suggest that the episode is well and truly forgotten!