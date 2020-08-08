‘He is trying to go pro': Why CouRageJD doesn't play with Ninja anymore

Jack Dunlop, known by his online alias CouRageJD, is a prominent American YouTuber and streamer. He is one of the many notable streamers who have left Twitch in the past year. As of today, his Twitch account has 2.1 million followers, with a further 2.56 million subscribers on YouTube.

Of course, he hardly streams Fortnite nowadays and has instead moved on to games like Call of Duty: Warzone and GTA V.

Ninja, on the other hand, is also streaming on YouTube these days, and the two have played games together multiple times in the past.

Regardless, fans have recently pointed out that the two don’t really play together anymore, and Courage has now cleared the air with a YouTube video.

The clip features a conversation that he had with fellow streamer and professional player Cloakzy, and the two explained exactly why they haven’t been playing with Ninja lately.

Why CouRage doesn’t play with Ninja anymore

Towards the beginning, Cloakzy began by stating that he used to play with Ninja every Friday but added that he hasn't been able to do the same ever since he started playing Valorant. He then explained that there are two major reasons why he personally doesn’t play with Ninja anymore.

Firstly, there has been quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding Ninja’s streaming future. Despite the fact that Ninja is currently streaming on YouTube, the move is not permanent yet, and we might see him change platforms again.

Further, Ninja has recently been on a sustained ‘Valorant’ grind, and it appears as though he is trying to go ‘pro’ in the game. While that is certainly an interesting prospect, CouRage explained that it will result in other streamers not being able to play with him as much.

Towards the end of the video, we see him explain that this isn’t a personal issue at all, adding that he still likes Ninja and would absolutely love to play with him. However, that has simply not been possible. In the past, the two of them have played games such as Fortnite and COD: Warzone.

While quite a few of Ninja’s recent YouTube videos have been related to Fortnite, most of his streaming time has been lately devoted to Riot Games’ Valorant.

You can watch the entire video below.