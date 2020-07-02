Helicopter Locations in Fortnite

Here's a quick guide to finding the helicopter locations in Fortnite.

Use this to help complete your Season 3 challenges.

Fortnite Season 3’s challenges have players scrambling around the map in order to take a helicopter and land it at the Steamy Stacks in order to complete their week three challenges. Here’s a quick guide to find all the helicopter locations in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 3 Week 3 Challenges

With the new week’s challenges already up, players can begin earning that sweet sweet bonus XP to level up their battle passes and unlock new skins. While most of this week’s challenges are fairly self-explanatory, some require a bit of background knowledge in order to complete. If you’re looking for the helicopter locations in Fortnite, like millions of other players, then you should make sure to study the map shown above.

Fortnite Helipad locations

As you can see, there are only seven locations on the map where players can find a helicopter in Fortnite. Players can expect to see a massive surge in the popularity of these regions, with special mention for The Authority as it hosts another challenge as well.

The helipad on the Deadpool ship in the north and the one east of Frenzy Farm will also likely have more players than those areas can support simply because they are closest to the challenge location, Steamy Stacks. The other four helicopter locations are all in the south, making them slightly less desirable to players, which may make them easier targets for anyone looking to complete their challenge.

Alternative Strategies to Complete this Challenge

Let’s do some quick math together. In a normal game of Fortnite there are 100 players who drop into the map. Under the best possible conditions, there can only be 7 helicopters, and if any get destroyed then there will be less. All this means that under the best circumstances, at least 93 players in a game will not get a helicopter to fly over to Steamy Stacks. Therefore, it helps to have a backup plan.

One strategy players should consider is landing at Steamy Stacks, looting up, and waiting for someone else to bring a helicopter to that location. Because the challenge requires that players land the helicopter at Steamy Stacks, players can wait to ambush anyone who attempts to lower their vehicle to the ground. Once in range, fire upon the pilot and take the helicopter for yourself in order to quickly land and complete the challenge.