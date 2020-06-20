Fortnite: Jules and The Authority

Not much is known about Jules, except that she is connected to Midas.

Beating Jules gives you access to her custom tools which you can put to good use.

(Image Credit: Fortnite Fandom)

Fortnite's Season 3 features quite a few new bosses, but this latest one brings back a bit of familiarity to the game. Hiding out at The Agency- I mean The Authority- is a cunning, crafty woman who knows how to fill a power vacuum.

Bigger, badder, and more dangerous than before, The Authority is ready to challenge Fortnite players who might be used to its more friendly iteration from previous patches. Players who aren’t afraid might be able to take on its capable leader, Jules.

Who is Jules in Fortnite?

#27 x 19/06/2020 x JULES



Feels good to be working with Fortnite again! The new cosmetics this season are brilliant, great fun and hope to expand from here a little. I also gave Eevee a try.



All retweets and support are appreciated!@FortniteGame @FNCreate #FortniteArt pic.twitter.com/LT0QDBBDbS — ADL (@ADL_AUS) June 19, 2020

Not a lot is known about Jules except that she has some connection to Midas (RIP). She’s responsible for building the seawall which kept the water from flooding into her location, and seems to strongly favor being prepared for anything.

Compared to other Fortnite bosses, she seems much more comfortable letting her henchmen do the work of fending off attackers. What else are henchmen for anyway? If you make it past all of them, however, you’ll find that Jules is no pushover. She’s equipped with a custom assault rifle and a modified glider gun, showing how she values being in the right place at the right time more than anything else.

Is it worth it to take on The Authority?

Jules’ Glider Gun

*mythic weapons are still a thing we don’t know if you have to fight a boss* pic.twitter.com/w9LtwP3iSA — Aggro Blood - Fortnite Leaks And News (@cj31934850) June 17, 2020

If you manage to beat Jules in battle, you can put her custom tools to your own use. The Mythic Drum Gun, is one such tool, an assault rifle with a higher rate of fire than normal which helps take down enemies quicker.

However, the real jewel of Jules’ is her Glider Gun. With an absolutely massive range, any player with this will have the ability to quickly redeploy, escape, or engage in almost any situation, all of which comes with unlimited uses. Any experienced Fortnite player should be able to tell you just how useful a movement option like this is.

How can I compete with Jules’ appearance though?

All Styles From "jules" pic.twitter.com/hs7QEJbqu6 — RealGrasshalm - Fortnite Leaks (@RealGrasshalm2) June 17, 2020

If using her equipment isn’t enough for you, you can also unlock your own Jules skin by purchasing the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass and reaching level 40. There are many ways to get some quick bonus XP along the way, but even if you choose not to then at least level 40 isn’t too difficult to achieve.