Helldivers 2 “Different Game Versions” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Helldivers 2 is still affected by some performance issues with one of the more popular ones being the “Different Game Versions” error. When this occurs you will not be able to log into a lobby with friends or queue up for a match in the co-op/multiplayer mode.

The version error occurs when you or a friend in your lobby is not running Helldivers 2 on the latest patch. It’s one of the more annoying errors to deal with in the shooter as there are no apparent fixes that you can try to permanently deal with it.

Fortunately, there are some workarounds that the community has come up with that can temporarily deal with the issue until the developers come up with a hotfix.

How to fix “Different Game Versions” error in Helldivers 2

To try and fix the Different Game Versions” error in Helldivers 2, here are a few things that you will be required to do:

1) Re-install the game

One of the best solutions that seemed to have worked for many is to just re-install the game. Irrespective of the platform that you are on, if you are facing the version error then go ahead and re-install the game. It’s likely going to fix a majority of the performance issues that the shooter is facing.

2) Update the game to the latest version

Check for the latest updates for Helldivers 2. For both Steam and console versions of the title, you will get the option to “check for updates.” So if there is a new version of the shooter out, make sure to download and install it.

Version error occurs when you are on a different patch than others on the server.

3) Scan and fix files

PC users can go a step further and look to scan and fix the Helldivers 2 files in the installation directory. The version error is probably occurring because there might be some corrupt files in the installation path.

You can go to Library> Select the game and right-click > Properties > Local Files > Verify file integrity.

It will automatically start a process that will go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may be damaged.

4) Wait for an update

With Helldiver’s 2 facing so many performance issues, it’s likely that Arrowhead Game Studios will come up with a hotfix to deal with the majority of the performance issues. So make sure that you keep the shooter updated at all times.