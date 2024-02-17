Helldivers 2: How to rescue Science Team in Defence Mission

A Defence Mission in Helldivers 2 will task you with rescuing the Science Team. This is an escort mission that many in the community seem to be having a fair bit of trouble completing.

Escort missions in general are rather annoying to take on. The “Science Team rescue” especially is quite tricky and it’s not advised that players tackle it solo.

Below are some of the steps that you need to take to successfully complete the Science Team rescue Defence Mission in Helldivers 2.

How to rescue the Science Team in Helldivers 2

Here are a few things you need to do to rescue the Science Team in Helldivers 2:

Once the mission begins, you will need to head to the shelters, where a yellow light is glowing. Here, you will see a control panel outside, interacting with the button that will open the door. The yellow light will turn green as an indicator.

You will find multiple shelters like these, each of which has three scientists in them. Opening the door will free them, and you will safely have to escort them to the Evacuation Shuttle.

Keep collecting scientists like this and escorting them until you reach the total number that needs to be escorted. Make sure they are not getting killed by the Automatons that start attacking. Once all the scientists are on the Evacuation Shuttle, you will get the option to extract them.

After you choose to extract them, you need to protect the extraction zone from invading swarms for the next couple of minutes. Once you clear the zone, go back to the ship before time runs out.

The Resuce science team Defence Campaign Mission is one of the hardest quests in the game, especially if you are playing on normal or a higher difficulty. With so much that goes into keeping the scientists alive, the quest is also not recommended for solo players.

Best Stratagems for Science Team rescue in Helldivers 2

If you are struggling in closing out this Defence Mission, here are a few weapons and Stratagems in Helldivers 2 you can try to make things a little bit easier:

Orbital EMS Strike

Orbital Smoke Strike

Autocannon

SG-225

Jar-5 Dominator

These weapons are likely going to make things a bit easier for you in the Science Team rescue mission in Helldivers 2.

These weapons are likely going to make things a bit easier for you in the Science Team rescue mission in Helldivers 2.