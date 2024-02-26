Helldivers 2 infinite Stratagems glitch explained

There is a game-breaking Helldivers 2 infinite Stratagems glitch that is currently working in the game. This overpowered glitch will help you reach level 50 in no time, and you can also get a truckload of medallions. These infinite Stratagems will enable you to solo any mission in the game.

In this article, we will walk you through everything about this Helldivers 2 infinite Stratagems glitch, including what it is and how you can do it in your run-through.

What is the Helldivers 2 infinite Stratagems glitch?

Stratagems in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studio)

As the name suggests, the glitch gives you an infinite amount of Stratagems. You can use them indefinitely, and as a result, it is the most famous glitch in Helldivers 2 right now.

So, using this Helldivers 2 infinite Stratagems glitch, you can easily complete some of the hardest missions in the game. For instance, if you run a mission that requires you to rescue 60 people from the Automatons, you can cruise through it without much difficulty.

Running this mission on Helldivers difficulty will put you up against the hardest challenge in the game, and you can use this glitch to solo it.

How to do the Helldivers 2 infinite Stratagems glitch

Kick Screen after being inactive (Image via Arrowhead Game Studio)

To do the Helldivers 2 infinite Stratagems glitch, you must follow these steps:

Firstly, trigger the Kick screen that pops up if you are inactive (AFK) in the game for a while. The game will give you a “Timeout Imminent Idle hands are a fascist’s playthings” warning, and that’s the first requirement for this Helldivers 2 glitch to work properly.

After entering the game again, you won't notice anything obvious at the start. But upon enrolling for any mission, you will not have any ammo or throwables. You will have a purplish question mark “?” icon on your character.

Now, if you go to summon Stratagems, you will not be slapped with a cooldown timer. So, you can use this glitch right as you touch the ground.

Using this glitch, you can summon an infinite number of Railguns, Auto Cannons, Grenade Launchers, Guard Dogs, and more. There is no limitation to what you can summon. As a result, you can solo defeat even the hardest mission in the game using this infinite Stratagems glitch.

