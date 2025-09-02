Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes (September 2, 2025) revealed

Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes are live, and they contain numerous changes, fixes, and additions to the game, including the new threats we'll soon face on Hive Worlds. The Gloom has swallowed many innocent star systems for far too long, and it's finally time to put a stop to it.

With thousands of Helljumpers now battle-hardened and veterans of the Second Galactic War raring to go, it's time to take the fight to the Terminids. On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes.

Everything new in the Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes

Gameplay changes introduced in Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes

Flashlights are going to be mandatory inside Caves (Image via Sony)

There are new Missions, Enemy Types, and much more to be found on Hive Worlds. Remember to keep your squadmates close, and B-1 Supply Pack even closer when exploring the new Cave Systems. Here's more on what to expect.

Hive Worlds

Randomly-generated giant cave systems

A new tactical challenge

Discover disgusting flora and fauna and advanced Terminid life

Hive World surface - acid lakes and advanced bug spires

Holes in the cave roof will allow stratagems to be called down

Destructible walls within the caves to navigate

Bring a flashlight!

Missions

Delve deep into the caves to destroy the Spore Lung and stop its infectious Gloom spread

Take control of the GATER mobile oil rig and siphon the mysterious oily substance from the surface of Hive Worlds

Undertake more missions to extract resources and destroy the enemy threat on Hive Worlds

Have Super Earth-approved levels of fun!

New Enemies

Rupture Spewer: The foul Rupture Spewer bursts from the ground only to spew its undemocratic pestilence on the innocent. Upon returning to its dark warrens, it is believed to consume its own dead to generate more of its corrosive acid.

The foul Rupture Spewer bursts from the ground only to spew its undemocratic pestilence on the innocent. Upon returning to its dark warrens, it is believed to consume its own dead to generate more of its corrosive acid. Rupture Warrior : A product of Gloom-induced mutation, the Rupture Warrior has lost the UV-insulating chitin layer that would protect its internal organs from solar radiation damage. Captured specimens prefer burrowing to open-air movement, a pattern indicative of subconscious shame at their own undemocratic ways.

: A product of Gloom-induced mutation, the Rupture Warrior has lost the UV-insulating chitin layer that would protect its internal organs from solar radiation damage. Captured specimens prefer burrowing to open-air movement, a pattern indicative of subconscious shame at their own undemocratic ways. Gameplay: When this armored beast senses the presence of Liberty, it buries itself underground to escape its light. Its Charger instincts compel it to tunnel through the ground at high speeds, emerging only to attack those who represent the Liberty that blinds it so.

Dragonroach: This oversized affront to Free skies everywhere circles its would-be prey, swooping down intermittently to bespew them with air-combustible acid. A spineless tactic befitting an exoskeletal monstrosity.

Balances introduced in Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes

Pick proper gear, and don't cook off a grenade next to teammates (Image via Sony)

With the Second Galactic War raging on, Super Earth has made some adjustments to certain types of armaments. These should help alleviate the pressure when dealing with Automatons. Here are the changes.

Orbital smoke

Increased Projectile Damage 0 → 300

Increased Projectile AP 0 → 7

Increased Projectile Demolition strength 30 → 50

Orbital E.M.S

Increased Projectile Damage 250 → 300

Increased Projectile AP 3 → 7

Increased Projectile Demolition strength 30 → 50

Throwables

Stun Grenade: Increased stagger strength 0 -> 50

Increased stagger strength 0 -> 50 Urchin: Decreased stagger impulse 15 -> 0

Stratagems

Orbital E.M.S : Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50 and Decreased stagger impulse 40 → 0

: Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50 and Decreased stagger impulse 40 → 0 Mortar E.M.S: Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50 and Decreased stagger impulse 40 → 0

Booster

Stun Hellpod: Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50 and decreased stagger impulse 20 → 0

Fixes introduced in Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes

Sweet Liberty - that looks horrible! Shoot it, immediately! (Image via Sony)

With the game constantly evolving (much like filthy Terminid), there are bound to be things that need fixing and/or addressing. The Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes have noted a few things that have been looked into. Here's the list.

Crash Fixes & Softlocks

Fixed a rare crash caused by multiple players having the MA5C AR equipped on the super destroyer

Fixed crash that could occur during hot-joining

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when dropping backpacks

Weapons & Stratagem Fixes

Fixes for mute AX/LAS-5 'GUARD DOG' ROVER audio

Audio fixes for multiple weapons not having reverb applied to them

Fixed Hellpod payloads being targetable by guidance system

GL-52 De-Escalator stratagem input code now begins with a down arrow, inline with other support weapon stratagems

Motivational Shocks Booster no longer applies to enemies

Fixed the StA X3 WASP Launcher firemode - it will no longer fire in Semi-Auto mode after switching from Artillery firing mode

Fixed guidance system targeting Tanks incorrectly

Enemies

Installed additional hydraulic leg supports on dropship Automaton units (they will no longer take damage when dropped from the dropships).

Updated automaton city outpost to prevent broken pathing on the bridge

Illuminate enemies are now less likely to warp on top of destroyed outpost ship rubble

Missions

Updated the design of city evacuation objectives that will allow brave citizens to evacuate correctly

Fixed a missions issue that caused ghost objectives to appear during the mission complete screen

Fixed issue where the landed Automaton dropships in the Sabotage Airbase objective could be destroyed with LIFT-182 Warp Pack

Fixed occasional Charger pathing issues around certain bug rocks

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fix flickering VFX shadows in some areas.

Fixed strange movement after falling while marching

Fixed chat typing animations - Helldivers no longer suffer from fat fingers and will use their writing pads when typing chat messages.

Fixed the Adreno-Defibrillator status effect not affecting Helldivers inside combat walkers

Fixed an issue where the planetary hazard damaged Hellbombs will visually appear to explode twice when shot by GL-21 Grenade Launcher, from the shooter's POV

That's about everything you need to know about the Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes. If anything needs to be addressed further, you can expect a smaller patch to be deployed later as players begin to dive into Hive Worlds.

