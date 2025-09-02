Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes (September 2, 2025) revealed

Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes are live, and they contain numerous changes, fixes, and additions to the game, including the new threats we'll soon face on Hive Worlds. The Gloom has swallowed many innocent star systems for far too long, and it's finally time to put a stop to it.
With thousands of Helljumpers now battle-hardened and veterans of the Second Galactic War raring to go, it's time to take the fight to the Terminids. On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes.
Everything new in the Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes
Gameplay changes introduced in Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
There are new Missions, Enemy Types, and much more to be found on Hive Worlds. Remember to keep your squadmates close, and B-1 Supply Pack even closer when exploring the new Cave Systems. Here's more on what to expect.
Hive Worlds
- Randomly-generated giant cave systems
- A new tactical challenge
- Discover disgusting flora and fauna and advanced Terminid life
- Hive World surface - acid lakes and advanced bug spires
- Holes in the cave roof will allow stratagems to be called down
- Destructible walls within the caves to navigate
- Bring a flashlight!
Missions
- Delve deep into the caves to destroy the Spore Lung and stop its infectious Gloom spread
- Take control of the GATER mobile oil rig and siphon the mysterious oily substance from the surface of Hive Worlds
- Undertake more missions to extract resources and destroy the enemy threat on Hive Worlds
- Have Super Earth-approved levels of fun!
New Enemies
- Rupture Spewer: The foul Rupture Spewer bursts from the ground only to spew its undemocratic pestilence on the innocent. Upon returning to its dark warrens, it is believed to consume its own dead to generate more of its corrosive acid.
- Rupture Warrior: A product of Gloom-induced mutation, the Rupture Warrior has lost the UV-insulating chitin layer that would protect its internal organs from solar radiation damage. Captured specimens prefer burrowing to open-air movement, a pattern indicative of subconscious shame at their own undemocratic ways.
- Gameplay: When this armored beast senses the presence of Liberty, it buries itself underground to escape its light. Its Charger instincts compel it to tunnel through the ground at high speeds, emerging only to attack those who represent the Liberty that blinds it so.
- Dragonroach: This oversized affront to Free skies everywhere circles its would-be prey, swooping down intermittently to bespew them with air-combustible acid. A spineless tactic befitting an exoskeletal monstrosity.
Balances introduced in Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes
With the Second Galactic War raging on, Super Earth has made some adjustments to certain types of armaments. These should help alleviate the pressure when dealing with Automatons. Here are the changes.
Orbital smoke
- Increased Projectile Damage 0 → 300
- Increased Projectile AP 0 → 7
- Increased Projectile Demolition strength 30 → 50
Orbital E.M.S
- Increased Projectile Damage 250 → 300
- Increased Projectile AP 3 → 7
- Increased Projectile Demolition strength 30 → 50
Throwables
- Stun Grenade: Increased stagger strength 0 -> 50
- Urchin: Decreased stagger impulse 15 -> 0
Stratagems
- Orbital E.M.S: Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50 and Decreased stagger impulse 40 → 0
- Mortar E.M.S: Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50 and Decreased stagger impulse 40 → 0
Booster
- Stun Hellpod: Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50 and decreased stagger impulse 20 → 0
Fixes introduced in Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes
With the game constantly evolving (much like filthy Terminid), there are bound to be things that need fixing and/or addressing. The Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes have noted a few things that have been looked into. Here's the list.
Crash Fixes & Softlocks
- Fixed a rare crash caused by multiple players having the MA5C AR equipped on the super destroyer
- Fixed crash that could occur during hot-joining
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when dropping backpacks
Weapons & Stratagem Fixes
- Fixes for mute AX/LAS-5 'GUARD DOG' ROVER audio
- Audio fixes for multiple weapons not having reverb applied to them
- Fixed Hellpod payloads being targetable by guidance system
- GL-52 De-Escalator stratagem input code now begins with a down arrow, inline with other support weapon stratagems
- Motivational Shocks Booster no longer applies to enemies
- Fixed the StA X3 WASP Launcher firemode - it will no longer fire in Semi-Auto mode after switching from Artillery firing mode
- Fixed guidance system targeting Tanks incorrectly
Enemies
- Installed additional hydraulic leg supports on dropship Automaton units (they will no longer take damage when dropped from the dropships).
- Updated automaton city outpost to prevent broken pathing on the bridge
- Illuminate enemies are now less likely to warp on top of destroyed outpost ship rubble
Missions
- Updated the design of city evacuation objectives that will allow brave citizens to evacuate correctly
- Fixed a missions issue that caused ghost objectives to appear during the mission complete screen
- Fixed issue where the landed Automaton dropships in the Sabotage Airbase objective could be destroyed with LIFT-182 Warp Pack
- Fixed occasional Charger pathing issues around certain bug rocks
Miscellaneous Fixes
- Fix flickering VFX shadows in some areas.
- Fixed strange movement after falling while marching
- Fixed chat typing animations - Helldivers no longer suffer from fat fingers and will use their writing pads when typing chat messages.
- Fixed the Adreno-Defibrillator status effect not affecting Helldivers inside combat walkers
- Fixed an issue where the planetary hazard damaged Hellbombs will visually appear to explode twice when shot by GL-21 Grenade Launcher, from the shooter's POV
That's about everything you need to know about the Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Patch Notes. If anything needs to be addressed further, you can expect a smaller patch to be deployed later as players begin to dive into Hive Worlds.
Read more articles here:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.