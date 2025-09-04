Helldivers 2 leak showcases upcoming APC Vehicle Stratagem

By Matthew Wilkins
Published Sep 04, 2025 08:45 GMT
Helldivers 2 leak sheds light on upcoming APC Vehicle Stratagem (Image via Sony)

Ever since the full-scale invasion into the Gloom, Helldivers 2 leaks have started to show up again. There's some buzz about the Automatons, and how they're building "Factory" cities as well as developing a "Superweapon". While reports are yet to confirm the same (and chatter about this should be regarded as treason), it wouldn't be supposing to underestimate these autocratic forces.

However, the topic for now is a Helldiver 2 leak that showcases the upcoming APC Vehicle Stratagem. It was brought to light by leaker/data-miner @IronS1ghts.

The APC will, of course, function similarly to the M-102 Fast Recon Vehicle, but it won't just feature a fixed MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun. This vehicle is all about sending a message that's both Democratic and strikes terror into the hearts of oppressive forces. Here's what you need to know about it.

APC Vehicle Stratagem is one of the most exciting Helldivers 2 leaks to date

The upcoming APC Vehicle Stratagem is perhaps Super Earth's response to a new type of Terminids that players will encounter on Hive Worlds. It's equipped with a modified AC-8 Autocannon and two M-105 Stalwarts. This would suggest that up to three players would be able to use these weapons, while the fourth would be free to drive the vehicle.

It's yet to be seen how effective this vehicle would be in real combat scenarios (since the Terminid on Hive Worlds tend to bury themselves), but it should definitely create an impact. If nothing else, players will be able to cover vast distances with ease, even while being chased by a Hive Lord.

And if luck favors your squad, you may even be able to explore cave tunnels to reach a Spore Lung, or at least get close to it. The additional firepower will even out the odds to a large extent, allowing you and your squad to save on ammo.

When could the APC Vehicle Stratagem be added to the game?

While we do have a proper Helldivers 2 leak video showcasing the vehicle in action, we don't have a timeline for its release. That said, it could be added this month as brave Helldivers push deeper into the Gloom. We could get more information about it in the coming days or weeks. Until then, stay vigilant and watch out for shifting dirt beneath your feet.

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

