Helldivers 2 leak showcases upcoming APC Vehicle Stratagem

Ever since the full-scale invasion into the Gloom, Helldivers 2 leaks have started to show up again. There's some buzz about the Automatons, and how they're building &quot;Factory&quot; cities as well as developing a &quot;Superweapon&quot;. While reports are yet to confirm the same (and chatter about this should be regarded as treason), it wouldn't be supposing to underestimate these autocratic forces. However, the topic for now is a Helldiver 2 leak that showcases the upcoming APC Vehicle Stratagem. It was brought to light by leaker/data-miner @IronS1ghts.The APC will, of course, function similarly to the M-102 Fast Recon Vehicle, but it won't just feature a fixed MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun. This vehicle is all about sending a message that's both Democratic and strikes terror into the hearts of oppressive forces. Here's what you need to know about it.APC Vehicle Stratagem is one of the most exciting Helldivers 2 leaks to dateThe upcoming APC Vehicle Stratagem is perhaps Super Earth's response to a new type of Terminids that players will encounter on Hive Worlds. It's equipped with a modified AC-8 Autocannon and two M-105 Stalwarts. This would suggest that up to three players would be able to use these weapons, while the fourth would be free to drive the vehicle. It's yet to be seen how effective this vehicle would be in real combat scenarios (since the Terminid on Hive Worlds tend to bury themselves), but it should definitely create an impact. If nothing else, players will be able to cover vast distances with ease, even while being chased by a Hive Lord.And if luck favors your squad, you may even be able to explore cave tunnels to reach a Spore Lung, or at least get close to it. The additional firepower will even out the odds to a large extent, allowing you and your squad to save on ammo.When could the APC Vehicle Stratagem be added to the game?While we do have a proper Helldivers 2 leak video showcasing the vehicle in action, we don't have a timeline for its release. That said, it could be added this month as brave Helldivers push deeper into the Gloom. We could get more information about it in the coming days or weeks. Until then, stay vigilant and watch out for shifting dirt beneath your feet.