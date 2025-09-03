How to destroy Hive Spore Lung in Helldivers 2?

The Hive Spore Lung in Helldivers 2 is the living, breathing heart of Hive Worlds. These massive spore-producing entities spew out thickening fog that makes up the Gloom and helps it sustain itself. Destroying them is crucial to the success of any operations into the Gloom, which is why Super Earth has deemed them important targets.

However, getting close enough to destroy a Hive Spore Lung in Helldivers 2 is risky. Given that Hive Lords roam beneath the ground freely and Dragonroaches dominate the skies above, danger lurks at every corner. That said, here's how to destroy a Hive Spore Lung in Helldivers 2.

How to find Hive Spore Lung in Helldivers 2?

Mark the objective on the map (Image via Sony)

To get to a Spore Lung, you will have to navigate to a Mission that has it listed as an objective. From here, you have two options: You can either land close to the main objective and complete it first, or tackle secondaries before destroying the Spore Lung. It will be marked on the mini-map. Be sure to tag it to keep track.

How to reach the Hive Spore Lung in Helldivers 2?

Fighting through the cave tunnels will be brutal (Image via Sony)

As mentioned, the Hive Spore Lung in Helldivers 2 will be located inside large cave systems. These will be infested with Bug Holes and a lot of Terminids. Be sure to arm up before entering, as you'll need a lot of ammo and other items such as the powerful G-123 Thermite; perfect for dealing with Chargers.

Once inside the cave, you will have to fight your way to the heart of the cave system. As you get closer, you will see branches of the Spore Lung extending outward. Follow these to reach the heart of the cave system and invade the Spore Lung.

How to destroy the Hive Spore Lung in Helldivers 2?

For Super Earth! (Image via Sony)

The best way to destroy a Spore Lung is to use a B-100 Portable Hellbomb. Arm and drop it just beneath the target for maximum effect. With a 10-second countdown, once activated, it should give you enough time to exit the immediate vicinity and watch the Spore Lung be engulfed in glorious Democratic fire.

Once it has been destroyed, make your way out of the cave complex and complete secondary objectives or evacuate if everything else has been completed. There's no point staying any longer than needed, especially on higher difficulties.

That's about everything you need to know about where to find, how to get to, and destroy the Spore Lung. Just remember that since you'll be inside a cave complex, you should carry a loadout that can accommodate more ammo. This will keep you in the fight longer and let you deal with more Terminids without the need to resupply.

