How to get G-123 Thermite Grenade in Helldivers 2?

The G-123 Thermite Grenade in Helldivers 2 is not your typical run-of-the-mill throwable. While it has to be thrown just like any other grenade, its function is very different than most. To get it, you'll need to get a Premium Warbond, which means using Super Credits to unlock it, and then using Medals to obtain it.

If by now you're wondering if the effort to obtain this grenade is even worth it, the answer would be yes. It's effective against Terminids, Automatons, and Illuminate. That said, here's how to get the G-123 Thermite Grenade in Helldivers 2.

Purchase the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbound to get the G-123 Thermite Grenade in Helldivers 2

Explosive Democracy!

To get the G-123 Thermite Grenade in Helldivers 2, all you need to do is purchase the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond for 1,000 Super Credits. To unlock the throwable, you will need to spend only 15 Medals, as it's located on the very first page. Once acquired, you can add it to your loadout either from the Armory or just before launching for a Mission.

How to use the G-123 Thermite Grenade in Helldivers 2

That's a lot of damage for one grenade...

The G-123 Thermite is useless for AOE or crowd control, and chances are that if you aim for a Bug Hole, you're bound to miss and end up wasting a grenade. As such, it can be perplexing to understand why this grenade is so sought after.

Well, to put things into perspective, while it's useless against mobs, it's very effective against hard targets. This includes things such as Hulks, Factory Striders, War Striders, Tanks, Fleshmobs, Harvesters, Rupture Chargers, and even Bile Titans.

15 Medals is an extremely fair price

Some enemies will be able to tank a few G-123 Thermites, so you may need to toss more than one. It also depends on the angle at which the grenade lands and sticks to their armour. But all in all, in most instances, one is enough to get the job done for most large units.

It also works wonders on certain structures. Again, this depends on where the grenade sticks. If it lands on parts of the structure that are impervious to damage, it's not going to do its job. But overall, this is perhaps the single best grenade to have in any loadout against any of the three factions.

Conclusion

From personal experience (which is roughly 330 hours of playtime), the G-123 Thermite Grenade in Helldivers 2 is indispensable. If there is a unit out there on the field that has Heavy Armor, this grenade will be able to crack it open. Of course, you can't solely rely on it for every encounter, but when given the chance, do make good use of it.

Since it's easy to come by Grenade Supply Caches on-field, you'll be able to resupply without much trouble. As such, if you see a Hulk, or a Charger, or a Fleshmob rushing towards you, side-step, toss a G-123 Thermite, and enjoy the Democratic fireworks.

