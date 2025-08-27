How to quickly farm Super Credits in Helldivers 2

Super Credits in Helldivers 2 are a "Premium" currency that allows players to buy Warbonds and items from the Super Store. It is highly sought after, and while you can simply buy it from the Acquisition Center, it can be obtained for free, but it will take some time and effort.

Ad

You could just collect it passively as you complete Operations and tick off Missions over time, but actively farming Super Credits in Helldivers 2 is faster. This can be done solo or with a squad, and it's easier than you would expect it to be. That said, here's how to farm Super Credit quickly.

Three tips and one secret you need to know to farm Super Credits in Helldivers 2 quickly

There are three things you'll need to keep in mind when trying to farm Super Crddits: A coordinated team (if playing with a squad), mobility, and low difficulty. Let's discuss each pointer.

Ad

Trending

Team Coordination

Work together to earn SC (Image via Sony | Sportskeeda Gaming)

To make SC farming fast, you'll need a coordinated team. Rather than moving in a pack, it'll be faster to split up and cover more ground. This will allow you to find more points of interest to investigate. Since you'll need a fellow teammate to open a Bunker, exploration in teams of two is the best idea.

Ad

Yes, you can do this solo using the LIFT-182 Warp Pack to get in and out of Bunkers, but it won't be as quick. Having a coordinated team will let you scour the map more effectively.

Also, remember to carry explosives to open Containers as normal bullets will ricochet off of them. You'll have to get creative trying to open them otherwise or wait until a teammate with more serious firepower can help out.

Ad

Mobility

Make use of mobility (Image via Sony | Sportskeeda Gaming)

When it comes to farming Super Credits in Helldivers 2, mobility is key. You can do a few things to gain maximum mobility: Wear Light Armor, use Stamina and Muscle Enhancement (Boosters), use the LIFT-850 Jump Pack, and/or the M-102 Fast Recon Vehicle.

Ad

These will allow you to cover the maximum distance possible in the shortest amount of time. If all squadmates have the M-102 Fast Recon Vehicle, you can split up and expand the search radius exponentially.

Lower Difficulty

Choose lower difficulty settings (Image via Sony | Sportskeeda Gaming)

To farm Super Credits in Helldivers 2 quickly, you don't need to play on Super Helldive. The best difficulty to play on is Trivial, Easy, and Medium. This has two benefits: You can complete objectives and gain some XP while searching for Super Credits, and the life expectancy of each Helldiver will be the duration of the search (hopefully).

Ad

With enemies posing a minimal threat, you won't have issues exploring the map to your heart's content. There's always room for era, so stay sharp and be vigilant out there

No Need to Extract: Return to Super Destroyer Immediately (Secret Tip)

There's no need to extract (Image via Sony | Sportskeeda Gaming)

To make sure your farming of Super Credits in Helldivers 2 goes as seamlessly as possible, you may want to skip extracting after you're done with everything. Unlike Samples, Super Credits are earned directly during the Mission.

Ad

You do not need to return to your Super Destroyer to log them. As such, once you've explored the map and collected all Super Credits, you can simply return to your ship and start all over.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.