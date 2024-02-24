Helldivers 2 reinforce not working error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The reinforce not working error is one of the peskier things you could encounter in Helldivers 2. While there are several glitches and issues present in the game's code at the moment, this error can be a nightmare to deal with. Moreover, it can be extremely confusing for you if you're not familiar with its occurrence.

Helldivers 2's launch has been massively successful, as developer Arrowhead has had to increase the server capacity regularly to accommodate all the new players. Despite the early success, the bugs and glitches in the game have been infuriating for many.

While issues like the reinforce not working error can be tricky to deal with, it's one of the easier-to-manage problems in the title.

What is the reinforce not working error in Helldivers 2, and why does it happen?

You encounter the reinforce not working error in Helldivers 2 when you're live in a mission.

Death in this game is not uncommon, more so if you're playing at a higher difficulty. Typically, once you die, your remaining squad mates should be able to call in reinforcement. However, the latest error prevents this, which can be highly problematic. Not only will your squad be a man down, but you will also not be able to do much about it.

It's pretty clear that the reinforce not working error is a bug and not a gameplay mechanism. I personally encountered it twice in my 20 odd hours of gameplay, so it can happen at any given point in time.

How to fix the Helldivers 2 reinforce not working error

A bug like this one will render you useless, at least temporarily. A permanent solution will have to come from Arrowhead in the form of a future Helldivers 2 update. So far, the developer has been quick to find errors and roll out the patches on a weekly basis.

Reinforce allows you to revive your fallen allies (Image via PlayStation)

However, here are a few potential solutions you could try for the time being. They're not guaranteed to help, but they worked when I encountered the error.

Wait it out: On one occasion, all I did was wait for about 30 seconds before the game finally registered that I had fallen on the battlefield. Once my death was registered, one of my squadron mates was able to call in the reinforcement.

Check your internet: The second instance of the error occurred once when my internet ran into connectivity issues in between a live game. On that occasion, my connection eventually got timed out, and I had to force close. Ensure that your internet connectivity is working as expected before you start a mission.

When nothing works, you could always restart the game client, although doing so will erase the progress you made on a mission in Helldivers 2.