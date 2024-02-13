Why Helldivers 2 PS5 update is delayed (February 13, 2024)

With the arrival of the latest Steam patch, the Helldivers 2 PS5 update is curiously nowhere to be seen. This third-person sci-fi shooter from developer Arrowhead Game Studios caught fans off guard, leading to a rise in popularity across both platforms. Players who have never heard of the series have become fans thanks to the strong gameplay and co-op aspects.

Despite that, the Steam update for Patch 01.000.005 has gone live ahead of PS5, Sony's main audience. This is an interesting turn of events that, while core fans are disappointed about, could be explained.

Why has the Helldivers 2 PS5 update been delayed in favor of Steam

The simple answer is success. As it stands now, Helldivers 2 is the top-selling game on Steam. Arrowhead Game Studios didn't expect such a boom in popularity, with more than expected players accessing servers for co-op play. The latest update also addresses this, particularly server capacity, tackling issues like mission rewards not being deployed and progression errors.

Helldivers 2 has become one of the most popular multiplayer titles in recent memory (Image via PlayStation PC LLC)

This makes sense, however. Helldivers has always been a niche PlayStation IP; first released in 2015 for PS4 and PS Vita platforms, the twin-stick isometric shooter enjoyed a cult following. Fast forward to May 2023, and the announcement of a sequel took everyone by surprise, especially since there was a massive jump from isometric to third-person shooter gameplay.

PC is also the largest multiplayer gaming platform across the board. Since this is PlayStation's first multiplatform launch for a brand-new first-party release, meeting fan demand is key—especially since the game had mixed reviews on Steam owing to issues like black screens. As for the Helldivers 2 PS5 update, it shouldn't be further off; players have been seeing their own issues, like the inability to join public games.

They can no doubt expect further ironing out issues for a live-service game like this, which will soon follow. Players will need to stay vigilant for further Helldivers 2 PS5 updates. We'll point out any significant changes and additions announced by the developer.

Helldivers 2 is available exclusively across PC and PS5. Those intrigued by the game's chaotic gunplay and cathartic co-op action and considering buying it should check out if the more premium Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition is worth the buy.