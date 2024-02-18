How to complete the “Defend Campaigns against the Automatons” Major Order in Helldivers 2

The Major Order missions, much like the Personal Orders, are a great way of earning medals in Helldivers 2. However, one key distinction between the two is that Personal orders refresh daily, while Major Order tasks stay on for many days.

This makes Major Order missions quite complicated to complete, and it’s not too surprising why many players are stuck on them. The current Majaor Order mission will task you to “Win at least 8 Defend Campaigns against the Automatons.”

Super Earth has paused its war against Teminids, and you will need to protect the Xzar sector, which is now under siege by Automatons.

However, pulling it off is easier said than done, but the rewards are worth it. For completing the current Major Order, you will be gifted with 12500 Requisitions. So, it’s one of the more important missions you should be looking to complete right now.

Today’s Helldivers 2 guide will, therefore, go over how to complete the Major Order.

Completing the “Defend Campaigns against the Automatons” Major Order in Helldivers 2

Expand Tweet

To complete the “Defend Campaigns against the Automatons” Major Order in Helldivers 2, you will need to go through a few steps:

Make your way to the Galactic War map and look for all of the planets that are being invaded by an Automaton Faction. Your goal will be to defeat and liberate the planet of the invading forces.

When Liberating a planet, you will notice two bars on the map: Red and Blue. Red represents the enemy forces, while Blue represents Super Earth.

By defeating enemies, you can fill up the Blue bar. Your task is simple: keep killing the Automaton forces to eventually get to liberate the planet.

As the Major Order requires you to complete just eight campaigns, liberate eight planets in the Major Order.

Expand Tweet

You can take your time completing Major Orders in Helldivers 2. These missions last for several days, unlike Personal Orders, so make sure you're properly prepared before going for them. However, as it rewards you with 12500 Requisitions, don’t dilly-dally too much lest the missions expire.

Feel free to check out our Helldivers 2 review and other guides on Arrowhead Game Studios' latest third-person shooter.