Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Haunted Mansion room 1 puzzle guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure features a variety of locations that players can explore to meet NPCs and collect resources. Players can even interact with the NPCs in this life simulator to build meaningful friendships with them. Sometimes, these characters will even give the player quests that can be completed for various in-game rewards. Kuromi is an NPC in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, who will give you a mission called "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp." This quest requires you to solve 10 puzzle rooms to reach the end.

While the puzzle difficulty will increase with each room you clear, sometimes even the first one can leave you scratching your head. This article will cover everything you need to know about solving the Haunted Mansion Room 1 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to start the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

The Haunted Mansion is part of the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest, which can be activated by conversing with Kuromi. Do note that you need to have a level-four friendship with her before you start the quest. Once the cutscene concludes, she will give you a Green Powered Crystal that can be used to enter the Haunted Mansion.

Inside this mansion, you will notice plenty of doors that, when triggered, will allow you to reach the top floor. The objective of this quest is to solve the puzzle in each room before moving forward. Every time you solve a puzzle, it will ignite the light of the respective room.

Haunted Mansion room 1 puzzle solution in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Room 1 in the Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

The rooms get harder with each puzzle you solve, meaning the first one is the easiest to figure out. The first room resembles a maze-like structure with a door on the other end. Trying to directly approach the door will result in a giant mirror blocking your way.

To reach the exit, you need to take a right from where you start when you enter the room and move past the chairs. Now you will come across two ways to exit the room. All you have to do is select the bottom path, and you'll be able to complete the first puzzle.

