Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Haunted Mansion Room 10 puzzle guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a fun life simulator that encourages players to explore its beautiful locations. While exploring, you will often meet characters who give out quests that can be completed to earn in-game rewards. Kuromi is one of many NPCs you will meet during the main story path of Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Once you achieve level-four friendship with her, she will give out a mission called Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp. In this quest, you must enter a Haunted Mansion and solve 10 puzzle rooms to reach the top.

The first few rooms will feature easy puzzles; however, their difficulty will ramp up as you progress through the mission. This article will cover everything to know about solving the Haunted Mansion Room 10 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to start the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

"Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

To enter the Haunted Mansion, you must first activate the Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp mission, which can be done by talking to Kuromi. If the quest doesn't appear for you, it means you don't have a level-four friendship with her, which is a requirement to start the quest. Gift Kuromi her favorite things, such as Jack-O-Lanterns and pumpkins, every day to quickly reach level-four friendship status.

Now, talk to Kuromi, acquire the Green Powered Crystal after the conversation ends, and access the Haunted Mansion. Enter the manor to discover 10 doors with puzzle rooms inside each one of them. Keep in mind that the first few puzzles will be easy, but their difficulty will increase progressively.

Haunted Mansion Room 10 puzzle solution in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Room 9 in the Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/SproutsieSprout)

Upon entering the 10th room, you will find yourself standing in front of two branching paths. Head straight to reach a lever that, when pulled, will activate a floor that wasn't accessible earlier. Return to the room's entrance and go right this time to walk down a path and discover a new lever for you to activate.

The map's left side will become inaccessible, but the newly formed pathway in the middle can lead you to the third lever. This will unlock a new path you can go straight from to reach a point with a missing tile on the floor. Use this as a hint to take a right and walk towards the fourth lever to activate it.

Now, return to the path in the middle of the room to trigger another path that leads to the exit. You can use this new floor, along with all the previous ones you formed, to exit the door, completing the 10th puzzle room in the process.

