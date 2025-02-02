Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Haunted Mansion Room 2 puzzle guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure introduces several locations to explore. During exploration, you will often stumble upon NPCs who will give out quests you can complete to earn in-game rewards. Kuromi is one of many characters who will give you missions during your playthrough. She will eventually hand out a quest called "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp", where you must solve 10 puzzle rooms and reach the end. The puzzles will be easy at first, but the difficulty will increase as you clear each room.

Even though the first few ones are rather simple, you might still struggle if you aren't familiar with puzzle games. This article will cover everything to know about solving the Haunted Mansion Room 2 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to start the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Use the crystal (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

You must activate the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" mission to enter the Haunted Mansion. Simply converse with Kuromi to trigger the quest, after which she will hand you a Green Powered Crystal.

Use this crystal to access the Haunted Mansion, where you will come across various doors with puzzles in them. There are 10 rooms in total, and the difficulty increases with each puzzle you solve. Solving a puzzle will turn on the light in that respective room.

Haunted Mansion Room 2 puzzle solution in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Room 2 puzzle (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

Once you clear the first puzzle, you can access the second room for a harder challenge. Upon entering the room, you will see that there are no invisible mirrors; instead, you have a few specific tiles on the floor that disappear. These panels will be slightly above the height of the actual floor, and stepping on them will immediately send you back to the starting point of Room 2.

To finish this puzzle, all you must do is avoid stepping on these tiles to reach the other end. Stepping on them is nearly impossible as they are quite easy to see, and there is plenty of space in the room for you to run past them. Once you reach the door on the other end, the puzzle will be complete, and the light in this room will be lit.

