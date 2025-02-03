Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Haunted Mansion Room 3 puzzle guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure boasts a ton of locations that you can explore during your playthrough. During exploration, you will often encounter NPCs who give out quests that can be completed to earn rewards. One of the characters you will meet in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is Kuromi, who gives you a mission called "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp". This quest revolves around helping her fix different attractions, including a Haunted House. Inside the mansion, you will find a few rooms (with puzzles) that must be cleared to reach the end.

The first few rooms will be simple, but the difficulty of the puzzles will increase progressively as you keep clearing them. This article covers everything you need to know about solving the Haunted Mansion Room 3 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to start the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Haunted Mansion Door 3 (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

The "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest can be triggered by talking to Kuromi once you hit level four friendship with her. To increase your friendship level, simply gift the NPC her favorite items, such as a pumpkin. After the conversation ends, she will give you a Green Powered Crystal that you can use to activate the Haunted House.

Enter the mansion to find 10 doors inside, with a puzzle waiting for you in each room. The initial puzzles are relatively straightforward, but the difficulty will increase as you clear one after the other. Once you solve a riddle, the light of that respective room will turn on, prompting you to move on to the next one.

Haunted Mansion Room 3 puzzle solution in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Dining tables in the third room (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

After you have cleared the first two rooms in the Haunted Mansion, you can enter the third door for a harder puzzle. Your prior experience with disappearing tiles and invisible mirrors will come in handy here, as this room uses a combination of both. Upon entering the third door, you will find yourself in front of a bunch of dining tables, with an exit on the other side.

Between the entrance and exit, you will also see some squares and mirrors blocking your path. From the starting point, as you enter the room, take a right and move past a few dining tables until you arrive in the middle section. Now, from here, move straight towards the exit door to finish the puzzle and turn on the light.

That concludes our guide to solving the Haunted Mansion Room 3 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

