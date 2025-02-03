Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Haunted Mansion Room 5 Puzzle guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure boasts a variety of locations for players to explore. During exploration, you will often meet NPCs with whom you can form meaningful friendships and take up quests. Kuromi, one of many characters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, will offer you a mission called "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp." In this quest, you must solve a set of 10 puzzles inside a Haunted Mansion to reach the end.

These puzzles will be locked behind doors and will pose an easy challenge in the first few rooms. However, as you progress, the difficulty will ramp up, requiring you to brainstorm solutions quickly.

This article will cover everything you need to know about solving the Haunted Mansion Room 5 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to start the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

The Haunted Mansion can be accessed through the quest called "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp," given to you by Kuromi. This mission can only be unlocked after you hit level four friendship status with her. If your level is below four, simply gift Kuromi her favorite items like pumpkins and Jack-O-Lanterns to increase your friendship status.

Interact with her and wait for the cutscene to end, after which she will give you the Green Powered Crystal. Use this crystal to activate the mansion, allowing you to enter inside. Once you are in, you will come across 10 doors with a turned-off light outside each one. You must solve the puzzle in each room to ignite the light and reach the end. Keep in mind that each room will be harder than the previous one.

Haunted Mansion room 5 puzzle solution in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Room 5 in the Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

After you solve the first four rooms, you can enter door number five for a harder challenge. This puzzle is divided into two parts, featuring levers and colored buttons. You must interact with the four levers in the room and activate them in a clockwise order. A green light appears every time you pull a lever in the correct sequence.

If done correctly, it will open a hidden door where, upon entering, you will see a solution for the previously mentioned colored buttons puzzle. After you glance at the answer, just stand on the green and red buttons to conclude the puzzle.

