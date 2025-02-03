Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Haunted Mansion room 6 puzzle guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure boasts plenty of locations for gamers to explore during their playthrough. While exploring the vast open world, you will often run into NPCs you can build friendships with. These characters will even offer you quests that feature exciting in-game rewards.

Kuromi is an NPC you will meet during the main story path. She will offer you a quest called "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp." This mission requires you to enter a Haunted Mansion and solve the 10 puzzle rooms inside to reach the top.

The first few puzzles will be pretty straightforward, but the later ones can leave you scratching your head. This article will cover everything you need to know about solving the Haunted Mansion Room 6 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to start the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Green Powered Crystal in Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

Before starting to solve the puzzles, you must enter the Haunted Mansion, which is possible by starting the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest. Start by conversing with Kuromi, who will give you the Green Powered Crystal after the conversation ends.

Use this crystal to trigger the Haunted Mansion, allowing you to enter and discover the puzzle rooms inside. If the quest is not available, make sure you have a level-four friendship with Kuromi. If you are a few levels behind, simply gift Kuromi her favorite items, like Jack-O-Lanterns and pumpkins, to quickly rank up.

Haunted Mansion room 6 puzzle solution in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Room 6 in the Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

After solving the previous five puzzles, you can move on to room number six. Since you are halfway through the puzzles, the riddles will only get trickier from here on. When you enter the sixth room, you will be greeted by six levers, which will remind you of the ones you encountered in the previous challenge.

To solve this, you just have to activate two levers, with one being in the top left corner and the other in the bottom right. They will be diagonal to each other, so triggering the wrong mechanism is nearly impossible. Activating these two levers will allow you to exit the sixth room and take on a harder challenge by walking through the seventh door.

