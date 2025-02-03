Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Haunted Mansion Room 7 puzzle guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is one of the cutest open-world life simulators out there. While exploring its colorful locations, you will often meet interesting characters with whom you can form friendships. These NPCs can also offer quests that can be completed to earn exciting in-game rewards. For instance, Kuromi is an NPC in Hello Kitty Island Adventure who will give you a mission called "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp". During this quest, you must enter a Haunted Mansion and clear 10 puzzle rooms to reach the end.

While the first few puzzles are easy to solve, the later ones can pose a challenge. This article will cover everything you need to know about solving the Haunted Mansion Room 7 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to start the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Green Powered Crystal (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/SproutsieSprout)

To start solving the puzzles, you first need to activate the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest. Converse with Kuromi, after which she will hand you the Green Powered Crystal. If the quest is unavailable, it means that you are not at level-four friendship with her, which is required to activate the mission. To increase your friendship level, gift Kuromi her favorite items like pumpkins and Jack-O-Lanterns.

Once you've acquired the crystal from Kuromi, use it to activate and enter the mansion, where you'll discover 10 doors with lights hanging outside each. Completing the puzzle in each room will turn on the respective light outside its door.

Haunted Mansion Room 7 puzzle solution in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Room 7 in the Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/SproutsieSprout)

When you enter through the seventh door, you will find yourself in a maze, and it is easy to lose your way here if you don't have a guide. Go straight, and you will come across a few bookshelves blocking the exit. Your objective here is to get rid of them to clear the puzzle. Each bookshelf can be removed by activating a lever hidden in the maze. Here is how to reach each lever:

1) Lever 1

Starting at the entrance, go straight and immediately take a right at the first intersection.

Keep going straight from here until you see another intersection, which will bring you to the My Melody painting.

Take a right from here, keep going straight, and take a left to discover the first lever that you need to activate.

This will remove a bookshelf, opening up a new path that you have to follow.

2) Lever 2

The pattern of this new path is similar to a zig-zag road.

Follow it until you reach the lower portion of the room to find the second lever there.

Activate this to reveal a new path that starts at the previous one but in the north direction.

3) Lever 3

Take a left from the location of the second bookshelf and keep going straight until you come face-to-face with a wall.

Turn right from here to find the third lever.

Activate this to reveal another path leading to the last lever.

4) Lever 4

Take a right from the third bookshelf and keep heading straight until you can't go any further.

Take a right from here and look for an intersection, then follow the zig-zag path to reach the fourth lever.

Activating this lever will remove the last bookshelf, allowing you to exit the room.

This will conclude the seventh puzzle, allowing you to enter the eighth room of the Haunted Mansion for a harder challenge in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

