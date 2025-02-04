Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Haunted Mansion Room 8 puzzle guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure boasts a variety of beautiful locations for the players to explore. While exploring the vast open world of the game, gamers will often meet characters who will give out quests that can be completed to earn exciting rewards. Kuromi is one of many NPCs you will meet during your journey in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

She has a quest called "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp," which unlocks once you have achieved level-four friendship with her. In this mission, you must enter a Haunted Mansion and solve 10 puzzle rooms inside to reach the end.

The puzzles will start off easy before gradually becoming difficult with each room. This article will cover everything you need to know about solving the Haunted Mansion Room 8 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to start the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

"Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest (Image via Sunblink)

The Haunted Mansion can be accessed by activating the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest. It can only be triggered if you have level-four friendship status with her, so make sure to gift Kuromi her favorite items, like pumpkin and Jack-O-Lantern, to level up. Converse with Kuromi to acquire the Green Powered Crystal from her after the conversation ends.

Now that you have the crystal, use it to access the Haunted Mansion and discover the 10 puzzle rooms inside. Outside the door of each room, you will notice a light that can be turned on by solving the puzzle inside. Note that the puzzles will get harder with each one you solve.

Haunted Mansion room 8 puzzle solution in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Room 8 in the Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink)

Upon entering room number eight, you will see that the vanishing tiles have returned from previous puzzles. Avoid accidentally stepping on them, as they can send you to the room's starting point. There are also two buttons here that reveal the safe tiles when you stand on them.

By standing on the left button, go straight until you reach a small window and turn right to be close to the exit. Now, from here, walk diagonally until you come face to face with a wall and head straight towards the clock. From here, just take a left turn and exit the room.

