Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Haunted Mansion Room 9 puzzle guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure boasts a ton of locations for you to explore. During exploration, you will often meet NPCs who give out quests that can be completed to earn exciting rewards. Kuromi is one of many characters you will meet during Hello Kitty Island Adventure's main story path. Once you achieve level-four friendship status with her, she will offer you a mission called Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp.

In this quest, you must enter a Haunted Mansion and solve 10 puzzles to reach the top. The difficulty of the puzzles increases with each room you clear. This article will cover everything you need to know about solving the Haunted Mansion Room 9 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to start the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

"Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

The Haunted Mansion is part of the Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp quest, which can be triggered by talking to Kuromi. Keep in mind that the mission becomes accessible only when you have a level-four friendship with her. If you are under-leveled, gift Kuromi her favorite items, like pumpkins and Jack-O-Lanterns, daily to level up quickly.

Once the conversation ends, she will hand you the Green Powered Crystal, which you can use to access the Haunted Mansion. Upon entering the manor, you will discover 10 doors that lead you to puzzle rooms. The puzzles will start easy but will become difficult with each room you clear.

Haunted Mansion room 9 puzzle solution in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Room 9 in the Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

Once you clear the first eight puzzle rooms, you can walk through the ninth door for a harder challenge. Upon entering the room, you will be greeted by three paths without any flooring and two levers required to solve this riddle. Triggering the left lever will activate the flooring of the leftmost path, which you can walk on to get to the next section of the puzzle.

Here, you will be greeted by another lever, but you don't need to fiddle with it as you can simply follow the rightmost path to reach the exit. Once you complete the puzzle, the light outside the ninth door will activate, allowing you to enter the final room of the Haunted Mansion.

