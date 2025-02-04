Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Haunted Mansion Room 9 puzzle guide

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Feb 04, 2025 20:30 GMT
Hello Kitty Island Adventure gameplay screenshot
Haunted Mansion room 9 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure boasts a ton of locations for you to explore. During exploration, you will often meet NPCs who give out quests that can be completed to earn exciting rewards. Kuromi is one of many characters you will meet during Hello Kitty Island Adventure's main story path. Once you achieve level-four friendship status with her, she will offer you a mission called Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp.

In this quest, you must enter a Haunted Mansion and solve 10 puzzles to reach the top. The difficulty of the puzzles increases with each room you clear. This article will cover everything you need to know about solving the Haunted Mansion Room 9 puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to start the "Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

&quot;Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp&quot; quest (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)
"Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp" quest (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Haunted Mansion is part of the Re-Haunt the Spooky Swamp quest, which can be triggered by talking to Kuromi. Keep in mind that the mission becomes accessible only when you have a level-four friendship with her. If you are under-leveled, gift Kuromi her favorite items, like pumpkins and Jack-O-Lanterns, daily to level up quickly.

also-read-trending Trending

Once the conversation ends, she will hand you the Green Powered Crystal, which you can use to access the Haunted Mansion. Upon entering the manor, you will discover 10 doors that lead you to puzzle rooms. The puzzles will start easy but will become difficult with each room you clear.

Haunted Mansion room 9 puzzle solution in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Room 9 in the Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)
Room 9 in the Haunted Mansion (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@SproutsieSprout)

Once you clear the first eight puzzle rooms, you can walk through the ninth door for a harder challenge. Upon entering the room, you will be greeted by three paths without any flooring and two levers required to solve this riddle. Triggering the left lever will activate the flooring of the leftmost path, which you can walk on to get to the next section of the puzzle.

Here, you will be greeted by another lever, but you don't need to fiddle with it as you can simply follow the rightmost path to reach the exit. Once you complete the puzzle, the light outside the ninth door will activate, allowing you to enter the final room of the Haunted Mansion.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी