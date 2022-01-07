"Hello?": Twitch streamer Reydempto answers stranger's phone while taking pictures for them

Twitch streamer Reydempto hilariously picked up a call on a stranger’s phone during a recent "just chatting" livestream.

Reydempto was in the middle of a livestream in the capital city of Netherlands, Amsterdam. The streamer was asked to click pictures by a woman who had handed him her phone.

The woman received a call on her phone once Reydempto was done clicking pictures. The streamer ended up receiving the call, and could not help but burst into laughter when the woman began to panic.

Reydempto answers woman’s phone after clicking pictures for her during Amsterdam IRL stream

Reydempto is a "just chatting" streamer who regularly posts streams related to his travel. The streamer is currently in Amsterdam, Netherlands and was exploring the city along with his crew. Reydempto seemed to be quite drunk when a stranger asked him to click pictures for her. The streamer was smoking and was potentially under the influence of some alcohol as he obliged.

Reydempto ended up clicking a couple of pictures of the woman along with her partner and another friend. The streamer then noticed a phone call that the woman received. Reydempto decided to pick up and answer. The woman immediately panicked and rushed to take her phone back from the streamer.

“Hello, hello! Someone called from the United Arab Emirates and I answered. I am not kidding!”

Needless to say, the woman was not happy with Reydempto deciding to pick up her phone. She immediately snatched it back from the streamer and walked away. Reydempto seemed pleased with himself and simply continued with the live stream. He explained the situation to his cameraman as the group continued with their exploration of Amsterdam.

Reydempto is a "just chatting" streamer who regularly hosts livestreams related to his travels. The streamer currently has 5.1k followers on Twitch and regularly plays various games as well. These include various games from the Yakuza and the Final Fantasy series, apart from Among Us and Fall Guys.

