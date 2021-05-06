Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Sarfraj, known by the name of his YouTube channel, “Helping Gamer,” is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator. He has over 5.92 million subscribers, out of which he has gained 330 thousand in the last 30 days.

As the name of his channel suggests, Helping Gamer creates guides, tips, and related content. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has featured in 6768 squad matches and has come out on top on 1124 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 16.60%. He has notched 15270 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1869 games and has bettered his foes in 186, corresponding to a win rate of 6.48%. In the process, he has 5459 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.03.

The content creator has appeared in 2723 solo matches and has a winning tally of 169, retaining a win ratio of 6.20%. With a K/D ratio of 1.83, he has 4662 kills.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Helping Gamer has competed in 150 squad games and has 16 victories, maintaining a win rate of 10.66%. He has accumulated 376 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Apart from this, he has 31 duo matches to his name and has precisely 60 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.94.

Lastly, Helping Gamer has played one solo game as well.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

On his YouTube channel, Helping Gamer has been creating videos related to Free Fire for over two years. As stated above, he has a subscriber count of 5.92 million. Presently, with over 654 videos, he has 350 million. Readers can click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

