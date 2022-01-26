Here’s who Angela Bassett is playing in Horizon Forbidden West

This year is turning out to be a big year for PlayStation fans with the release of Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games. They are excited for this much-awaited sequel to the highly well-received Horizon Zero Dawn. It promises a bigger and bolder scope that players can explore through the game’s narrative.

Gamers are hyped to step back into the post-apocalyptic world of Horizon Forbidden West as the protagonist Aloy is thrust into another adventure. This time, she faces a deadly plague that threatens to destroy the entire world. Aloy will have to battle deadly adversaries as she races to save the world.

Guerrilla @Guerrilla Which of these new and returning characters are you most excited to meet in the Forbidden West? Which of these new and returning characters are you most excited to meet in the Forbidden West? https://t.co/8He89kPJXv

New characters introduced in Horizon Forbidden West

On the course of this new adventure, users will receive another opportunity to explore the post-apocalyptic USA. The setting invariably brings along its beautiful environments and new machine monsters for them to encounter. Along with this, players also experience the new and improved combat mechanics that the sequel promises.

Aloy is sure to meet many new and interesting characters in Horizon Forbidden West. One of them is Regalla, who has been announced to be played by Angela Bassett. She is famous for portraying Ramonda in Black Panther and was a star on the TV show 9-1-1.

What we know about Regalla’s character

Regalla is a character who appears to be a dangerous enemy against Aloy. In an interview with Game Informer, Horizon Forbidden West senior writer Annie Kitain called Regalla “deadly”. This confirms that her character will be extremely important to the narrative of the game.

Kitain said:

“She has this army of machines and rebels. And she really is driven by this hatred for the Carja tribe. She’s bent on this sort of destruction toward that tribe, and she’s really willing to basically burn the world down to get the vengeance that she wants.”

This could be a nod to the fact that Aloy and Raegalla’s characters will be intertwined throughout the plot.

Regalla also appears in the game’s artwork, and it looks like she’s the antagonist against Aloy’s forces. It’s safe to say that these characters will be extremely entertaining when they are being played by such powerhouses of the industry.

