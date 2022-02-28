Here's the best deals on Nintendo Switch games for Gamestop's ongoing sale

The Nintendo Switch has a massive catalog of games so far, with over 4000 titles and counting. After the Wii U's failure, third-party support has been the strongest of any Nintendo system yet.

There's something for everyone here: from casual and family-friendly experiences like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to hardcore offerings in the form of DOOM Eternal or Bioshock: The Collection. Retailer Gamestop has an ongoing sale on their site, offering decent discounts on countless games for Nintendo's latest portable console. Take a peek at what they have to offer.

The best discounts on display for Nintendo Switch games

The discounted prices are on the left with the original price tags bracketed on the right. On the first-party side, we've got:

2017's acclaimed open world action-adventure game from Nintendo is the cheapest among the bunch at $37.99. Control Link after a 100-year slumber and set out on a journey to defeat Calamity Ganon's regime of terror. For Switch owners who haven't experienced it yet, it comes heavily recommended as the organic open world design is like no other on the market.

Additionally, third-party games have even sweeter price cuts:

Coming in at just $20, NBA 2K22 by 2K Games is the latest basketball title from the iconic sports franchise and this deal is definitely a steal, given how expensive 2K titles usually are.

The next two in line are underrated classics. Atlus' Catherine: Full Body is a remaster of the surreal romance puzzler original that came out for the PS3 in 2011. Engage in a series of block-climbing challenges as Vincent, who is trapped within his own nightmares every night after encountering multiple women.

Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero offers two of the best open-world exploration experiences yet. With the first game, developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment has crafted a beautiful yet terrifying underwater landscape. Encounter dangerous aquatic life and secrets of an alien civilization as you travel through the depths in underwater vehicles. The sequel brings players back to Planet 4546B, but in the tundra region, the narrative plays a stronger role this time around.

On the other end, there's the DOOM Slayers Collection, one of the priciest items on the list but also worth it as it includes a number of entries from Bethesda and ID Software's renowned FPS franchise, DOOM, DOOM II, DOOM 64, DOOM 3, DOOM 64 and DOOM (2016).

