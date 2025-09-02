Here's how strong Level 100 Genshin Impact characters might be, as per leaks

Genshin Impact's developers have recently announced that players may be able to obtain Level 100 characters after completing specific prerequisites. The base stats of the characters in-game would also increase after they're upgraded to Level 100.Furthermore, the materials to ascend them to Level 100 are extremely rare, as you can only get them after getting C6 of any 5-star unit. Early leaks via reliable leaker HomDGCat suggest that these new levels can be particularly strong for certain characters who focus on the transformative reactions in the game.This article explains how Level 100 might affect the damage potential of various DPS and Sub-DPS characters in Genshin Impact.Note: This article is based on early leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. Also read: Genshin Impact announces Level 100 for characters, but there's a catchLevel 100 characters might see a damage increase of up to 40%, as per new Genshin Impact leakslevel 100 40% reaction buff byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksStarting from Luna I version, players can ascend their characters to Level 100 if they obtain a special material called Masterless Stella Fortuna. However, obtaining them is difficult, as you can only get them after receiving the Constellation of a character, which you already have at C6.Furthermore, you need three Masterless Stella Fortuna to upgrade a character to Level 100: one for upgrading them to Level 95, and the two to ascend them from Level 95 to 100. However, you wouldn't need Mora or Hero's Wit for this special ascension.Leaks have shown that characters can get up to a 40% damage boost at Level 100. However, this only applies to transformative reactions, and the boost will only affect reactions such as Aggravate, Spread, Lunar-Charged, Overload, Super-conduct, Electro-charged, Burning, Shatter, Swirl, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon. The shield generated by the Crystallize reaction is also rumored to be enhanced.For main DPS units or support focused on these reactions, we might see a considerable boost to their damage. However, for other supports and DPS characters who scale off Attack, HP, or Defense, and are not focused on the reactions as mentioned earlier, the damage increase would be considerably less.Theorycrafters such as Zajef77 have also calculated the damage increase of Level 100 for various reactions. Based on these calculations, most characters who scale off ATK, DEF, and HP would only see an 8%-11% increase in their damage.However, we're still unaware whethere ascending characters to Level 100 will also increase their talent levels. Furthermore, we don't precisely know how the 40% reaction DMG bonus for characters focused on transformative reactions will be added to the damage formula. We will have to wait till the release of the Luna I version to understand how much a character benefits from Level 100.Also read: Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater September 2025: Enemies, buffs, and best characters