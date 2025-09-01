Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater September 2025: Enemies, buffs, and best characters

With the beginning of a new month, yet another iteration of Genshin Impact's endgame gameplay mode Imaginarium Theater is here. This new season features a fresh bunch of Elements, enemy line-ups, and buffs that you can take advantage of to achieve a full clear of the theater. By participating in Imaginarium Theater and clearing its various stages, players can get valuable rewards such as Primogems, Sanctifying Elixirs, Mora, and more.

Ad

This article takes a look at the current Imaginarium Theater rotation's enemy line-up and buffs, as well as provides a guide regarding the best characters that you can use to challenge this gameplay mode in September 2025.

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater September 2025 guide

Enemy line-up

The Visionary Mode difficulty features 10 Acts and four boss enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Depending on which difficulty level you pick, you will face the following enemies in this rotation of Imaginarium Theater:

Ad

Trending

Act 3: Maguu Kenki Three Shadows (Level 90)

Maguu Kenki Three Shadows (Level 90) Act 6: Tenebrous Papilla Type III (Level 92)

Tenebrous Papilla Type III (Level 92) Act 8: Battle-Hardened Biting-Cold Wayob Manifestation (Level 95)

Battle-Hardened Biting-Cold Wayob Manifestation (Level 95) Act 10: Lava Dragon Statue (Level 100)

The triple Maguu Kenki in Act 3 can be easily defeated by any well-built DPS unit, and does not require any particular strategy. However, do try and dodge all their attacks as they can hit pretty hard.

The Tenebrous Papilla Type III in Act 6 specifically needs Natlan characters who can deal Nightsoul-based DMG. In case you get unlucky with the character line-up and can't use any Natlan characters in this Act, using other units who can deal high-frequency DMG is also acceptable.

Ad

The Battle-Hardened Biting-Cold Wayob Manifestation in Act 8 is basically the Natlan Local Legend Potapo's Solidarity, who is a pretty tough enemy. You will specifically need to use a healer for this battle, so remember to save at least one good healer for this Act.

Act 10's Lava Dragon Statue requires Pyro units, and is pretty easy to beat as long as you stun it into the Overburn state (using Pryo characters), where it has -60% RES to every Element.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact announces Level 100 for characters, but there's a catch

Combat buffs

Brilliant Blessings Imaginarium Theater September 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

All opening characters in September 2025's Imaginarium Theater receive the following buffs (Fantastical Blessings):

Ad

"After the opening characters join your party, Max HP, Attack, and Def are increased by 20%."

This buff is effective not only in Imaginarium Theater, but also in the overworld (including Spiral Abyss and Stygian Onslaught). While challenging the various Acts in Imaginarium Theater, you can also take advantage of this buff to deal increased damage to enemies.

Keeping in mind the featured Elements for this season of Imaginarium Theater (Pyro, Hydro, and Dendro), the following Brilliant Blessings are also available:

Ad

Vaporize Blessings: These blessings increase the Vaporize DMG dealt by characters, and you can level them up appropriately depending on the number of Hydro and Pyro characters you have in your party.

These blessings increase the Vaporize DMG dealt by characters, and you can level them up appropriately depending on the number of Hydro and Pyro characters you have in your party. Burning Blessings: Pyro and Dendro characters can take advantage of these buffs to increase their Burning DMG, especially against enemies such as the Lava Dragon Statue.

Pyro and Dendro characters can take advantage of these buffs to increase their Burning DMG, especially against enemies such as the Lava Dragon Statue. Bloom Blessings: If you have plenty of Hydro and Dendro characters, make sure to level up the Bloom blessings, which can help you boost the Bloom DMG dealt to enemies.

Ad

Recommended characters

Choose characters based on the required Elements for this season (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Since you can only use Pyro, Hydro, and Dendro characters for this season of Imaginarium Theater, you will need to ensure that you pick plenty of characters who wield this Elements. Having a surplus of characters to choose from will not only help you when playing on higher difficulty levels, but will also ensure that you can save any specific characters that are necessary for battling certain enemies.

Ad

Here are some of the best characters to use for Imaginarium Theater September 2025:

Mavuika (5-star Pyro, Main DPS)

(5-star Pyro, Main DPS) Arlecchino (5-star Pyro, Main DPS)

(5-star Pyro, Main DPS) Neuvillette (5-star Hydro, Main DPS)

(5-star Hydro, Main DPS) Furina (5-star Hydro, Sub-DPS/Support)

(5-star Hydro, Sub-DPS/Support) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro, Support/Healer)

(4-star Hydro, Support/Healer) Xiangling (4-star Pyro, Sub-DPS)

(4-star Pyro, Sub-DPS) Bennett (4-star Pyro, Support/Healer)

(4-star Pyro, Support/Healer) Nahida (5-star Dendro, Sub-DPS)

(5-star Dendro, Sub-DPS) Kinich (5-star Dendro, Main DPS)

(5-star Dendro, Main DPS) Emilie (5-star Dendro, Sub-DPS)

(5-star Dendro, Sub-DPS) Baizhu (5-star Dendro, Healer)

(5-star Dendro, Healer) Kokomi (5-star Hydro, Healer)

(5-star Hydro, Healer) Mualani (5-star Hydro, Main DPS)

(5-star Hydro, Main DPS) Tartaglia (5-star Hydro, Main DPS)

(5-star Hydro, Main DPS) Yelan (5-star Hydro, Sub-DPS)

(5-star Hydro, Sub-DPS) Alhaitham (5-star Dendro, Main-DPS)

(5-star Dendro, Main-DPS) Gaming (4-star Pyro, Main DPS/Sub-DPS)

Ad

Since the character match-ups for each Act in Imaginarium Theater include a lot of RNG, you might not always end up with the team composition of your choice. In such cases, make sure that you choose characters that can trigger lots of Elemental Reactions (thus taking advantage of the Fantastical Blessings), which can definitely go a long way in whittling down the enemies' HP faster. For example, a team that can trigger reactions such as Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and Vaporize will be much more viable than a Mono Pyro team.

Ad

Also read: All Genshin Impact Luna I anniversary rewards

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.