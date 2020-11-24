Heroshima YT's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Free Fire has managed to establish itself as one of the most downloaded games this year so far. The title has won several laurels, including Mobile Game of the Year at the recent Esports Awards 2020. It has an enormous audience, enabling several exemplary players to stream the game and create content around it.

Heroshima YT is among the most popular Free Fire YouTuber from Morocco. This article looks at his in-game and other details.

Heroshima YT's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 236408006.

Lifetime stats

Heroshima YT has featured in 6573 games in the squad mode and stood victorious in 1555 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 23.65%. With a K/D ratio of 3.71, he has secured 18601 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has appeared in 4798 matches and bettered his foes in 882 of them, retaining a win rate of 18.38%. He has notched up 14494 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.70.

The internet star has played 1773 games and bagged 217 wins in the solo mode, having a win percentage of 12.23%. In the process, he has racked up 5506 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Heroshima YT has participated in 201 squad games and has 32 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 15.92%. He has accumulated 441 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.61.

The content creator also has 69 duo games to his name and a win tally of six, managing a win rate of 8.69%. With precisely 200 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Lastly, the streamer has ended up winning five out of 25 solo matches, coming down to a win percentage of 20%. He has amassed 127 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 6.35.

His YouTube channel

The first video on Heroshima YT’s channel dates back to April 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 329 videos and amassed over 218 million views, with a massive subscriber count of 3.19 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

