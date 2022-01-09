“Hey buddy”: Twitch streamer LiniWalks reacts as cat pulls off ‘Spiderman’ moves to sit on her shoulder

Twitch streamer LiniWalks hilariously came across a cat who took an instant liking to her during a recent IRL stream.

LiniWalks was walking around a goat farm in Amsterdam, Netherlands, when she spotted a cat on the other side of the fence. The streamer wanted to play with the cat but could not reach the animal.

The cat seemed to immediately like LiniWalks and ended up quickly jumping over the fence. The animal decided to sit on the streamer’s shoulders and played around with her for the longest time.

LiniWalks is not a popular Twitch streamer but regularly posts content related to her travels. She was walking around in Amsterdam, Netherlands, when she came across a goat farm. The streamer spotted a cat on the other side of the fence and tried to pat it. She seemed disappointed by the fact that the cat was on the other side:

“Ohh. Shit, you are on the other side of the fence though. Ohh, shit.”

However, it was almost as if the cat understood what the streamer wanted it to do. The animal expertly climbed up the tall fence and immediately climbed on to the LiniWalks, who held her hand out:

“Oh my god, what the f**k is going on? I have a cat on my shoulder now. Hey buddy!”

LiniWalks struck immediate chemistry with the animal on her shoulder within seconds. The streamer was overwhelmed and went on to play with the animal for the longest time. The cat seemed to have no intention of climbing down and seemed to be enjoying it as well.

LiniWalks decided to let the cat climb down after several minutes. The animal seemed reluctant to get down and was especially comfortable on the streamer’s shoulders. LiniWalks eventually explored the rest of the farm and played around with the goats.

The streamer was born and brought up in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She regularly hosts live streams related to her travels and is 29 years old. LiniWalks currently only has 2.6k followers on Twitch and regularly posts pictures from her travels on Instagram.

