Was Pokimane's Twitch ban justified at all?

Pokimane's Twitch ban has caused quite the stir in the streaming community since this is the first time the Twitch giant has ever been banned from the platform. Although she has previously closely evaded bans on multiple occasions, she could not save herself from the infamous ban hammer this time.

Pokimane was banned from Twitch for 48 hours after she was caught holding a watch party of Avatar: The Last Airbender on her livestream for her viewers. The streamer was soon struck with a DMCA strike since she was streaming copyrighted content. However, her fans are conflicted about whether the ban was justified or not.

Fans are divided about whether Pokimane's Twitch ban is justified or not

Pokimane's Twitch ban has elicited reactions from fans and fellow streamers alike. However, the responses have been a mixed bag. While hardcore fans of the streamer believe that Pokimane's Twitch ban was highly uncalled for, others firmly think that copyright infringement is quite a serious crime. A temporary ban might be too little of a punishment.

Vex Vocalord @Vex_Vocalord @MoistCr1TiKaL I still don't understand why they say it is a "temporary ban". Why not just call it a suspension? Do they think if @Twitch calls it a ban, temp as it is, that it will feel ok when they perm-ban a little streamer for the same thing but @pokimanelol gets a slap on the wrist? @MoistCr1TiKaL I still don't understand why they say it is a "temporary ban". Why not just call it a suspension? Do they think if @Twitch calls it a ban, temp as it is, that it will feel ok when they perm-ban a little streamer for the same thing but @pokimanelol gets a slap on the wrist?

KidozyGAME @KidozyGAME Too bad pokimane's ban wasn't permanent. She along with other streamers constantly get away with Criminal activity (mainly copyright infringement) and Twitch's TOS. I think its long over so that she was terminated. Unfortunately, she and others has @Twitch in their back pocket... Too bad pokimane's ban wasn't permanent. She along with other streamers constantly get away with Criminal activity (mainly copyright infringement) and Twitch's TOS. I think its long over so that she was terminated. Unfortunately, she and others has @Twitch in their back pocket...

sammy21290 @sammy21290_ @ColdHeartSenpai Yo shortly after you, guess who got a 48hr ban on Twitch. That's right. Not even Pokimane is immune from watch bans KEKW @ColdHeartSenpai Yo shortly after you, guess who got a 48hr ban on Twitch. That's right. Not even Pokimane is immune from watch bans KEKW

thomas @tyommmy @StreamerBans @pokimanelol I.. I'm speechless, my queen, they've expelled her. My life is meaningless. Hundreds of dollars spent on donations all wasted. I was a tier 3 sub... i had it all, she even said my name once... i can't do this anymore. @StreamerBans @pokimanelol I.. I'm speechless, my queen, they've expelled her. My life is meaningless. Hundreds of dollars spent on donations all wasted. I was a tier 3 sub... i had it all, she even said my name once... i can't do this anymore.

sage @avonezzac @StreamerBans @pokimanelol Just a reminder that the DMCA as it stands is incredibly outdated and designed by old people who cannot comprehend the technology/media as it exists today. Co-opted by big tech to consistently censor people. Additionally, corporations abuse the system of copyright to limit. @StreamerBans @pokimanelol Just a reminder that the DMCA as it stands is incredibly outdated and designed by old people who cannot comprehend the technology/media as it exists today. Co-opted by big tech to consistently censor people. Additionally, corporations abuse the system of copyright to limit.

While fans are divided in their stance, Pokimane herself has taken to Twitter to share her views about her Twitch ban. The streamer believes that her ban was wholly justified since what she did was wrong and an apparent infringement of copyright policies.

will chat more about this monday, when I can further elaborate on the situation! just to be clear, i'm not surprised and i don't think this is unfair. imo, it was inevitable that publishers would take action, on me or someone else, during this react meta.will chat more about this monday, when I can further elaborate on the situation! just to be clear, i'm not surprised and i don't think this is unfair. imo, it was inevitable that publishers would take action, on me or someone else, during this react meta. will chat more about this monday, when I can further elaborate on the situation! 💜

The streamer is taking the ban quite well and has a rather positive outlook, claiming that she will stream for 12 hours on Monday to make up for the lost weekend.

Twitch DMCA bans have taken down even the biggest streamers on the platform, such as xQc earlier. The streamer had received two DMCA strikes in 2021 alone when he streamed the Olympics and Kanye West's DONDA on separate occasions.

However, Twitch has recently started banning streamers for watching copyrighted shows on their streams. Streamers like Mizkif also regularly watch shows like Masterchef on their Twitch channels but have managed to escape the ban hammer so far.

Pokimane's Twitch ban lifts tomorrow, so fans can expect to gain some more clarity regarding this matter from the RTS owner herself.

