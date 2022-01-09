Was Pokimane's Twitch ban justified at all?

Pokimane's Twitch ban has caused quite the stir in the streaming community since this is the first time the Twitch giant has ever been banned from the platform. Although she has previously closely evaded bans on multiple occasions, she could not save herself from the infamous ban hammer this time.
Pokimane was banned from Twitch for 48 hours after she was caught holding a watch party of Avatar: The Last Airbender on her livestream for her viewers. The streamer was soon struck with a DMCA strike since she was streaming copyrighted content. However, her fans are conflicted about whether the ban was justified or not.
Fans are divided about whether Pokimane's Twitch ban is justified or not
Pokimane's Twitch ban has elicited reactions from fans and fellow streamers alike. However, the responses have been a mixed bag. While hardcore fans of the streamer believe that Pokimane's Twitch ban was highly uncalled for, others firmly think that copyright infringement is quite a serious crime. A temporary ban might be too little of a punishment.
While fans are divided in their stance, Pokimane herself has taken to Twitter to share her views about her Twitch ban. The streamer believes that her ban was wholly justified since what she did was wrong and an apparent infringement of copyright policies.
The streamer is taking the ban quite well and has a rather positive outlook, claiming that she will stream for 12 hours on Monday to make up for the lost weekend.
Twitch DMCA bans have taken down even the biggest streamers on the platform, such as xQc earlier. The streamer had received two DMCA strikes in 2021 alone when he streamed the Olympics and Kanye West's DONDA on separate occasions.
However, Twitch has recently started banning streamers for watching copyrighted shows on their streams. Streamers like Mizkif also regularly watch shows like Masterchef on their Twitch channels but have managed to escape the ban hammer so far.
Pokimane's Twitch ban lifts tomorrow, so fans can expect to gain some more clarity regarding this matter from the RTS owner herself.