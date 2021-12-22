"Hey Siri": Erobb221 hilariously forgets he owns an Alexa while playing Minecraft

Twitch streamer Eric “Erobb221” Robbins Jr hilariously forgot that he used Amazon Alexa rather than Apple’s Siri during a recent live stream.

Erobb221 was in the middle of a Minecraft stream when he felt the need to ask a question. The streamer turned to his digital assistant and called out to Apple’s Siri multiple times.

When the device did not respond, Erobb221 was left confused and concluded that the device was broken. However, the streamer eventually remembered that he used an Amazon Alexa device instead of Apple’s Siri.

Erobb221 concludes that his Amazon Alexa device is broken after it does not respond to Siri

Erobb221 focused on the Minecraft stream but turned to the digital assistant for some help. He called out to Apple’s Siri multiple times and got up to check when the device did not respond:

“Hey Siri, Siri? Hey Siri. Hey Siri, it is broke!”

The streamer got up to check if the device was turned on. When he ensured that it was, Erobb221 simply concluded that it was broken and continued with the live stream. However, some of his Twitch chat appeared to realize that the streamer was confused between the two digital assistants.

Both Alexa and Siri are virtual digital assistants that can be used for a variety of tasks. Erobb221 simply wanted to ask a specific question. The streamer looked at his chat and immediately seemed to realize his folly:

“Oh wait I am stupid. Hey Alexa! What do you need to make…”

The device immediately responded after Erobb221 used the correct name. The streamer had simply forgotten that he had an Amazon Alexa device instead of an Apple Siri device. Erobb221 regularly hosts “just chatting” live streams and currently has 349k followers on Twitch.

Also Read Article Continues below

Erobb221 also plays a variety of video games apart from Minecraft. These include CS: GO, Mario Kart 8, Dark Souls III and God of War. He quickly continued the live stream after making the hilarious mistake. Erobb221 currently has less than 2.3k subscribers on Twitch.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar