"Iridocyclitis": Twitch streamer Jschlatt stuns everyone after nailing "hardest" word on Mizkif's spelling bee

Jschlatt returned to his OTK (One True King) duties as he showed off his skills at spelling words during Mizkif's Twitch spelling bee competition.

While others made errors every now and then, Jschlatt impressed everyone by naming a word which even host Mizkif couldn't pronounce properly!

Mizkif recently brought back his Twitch spelling bee competition, and many OTK members took part in it, including Jschlatt, who made his return to streaming earlier this week with some hilarious shenanigans.

In Round 7 of the competition, the word he had to spell was "Iridocyclitis" - an eye condition in which the iris and ciliary body become inflamed.

The word may be difficult to spell, but for Mizkif, it was hard to even pronounce! This led Jschlatt to believe that he would once again have to spell a word from another language, and he said:

"Is it French again? Is it another f***** language?"

However, once Mizkif somehow let the word out after butchering its pronunciation, Jschlatt immediately knew what it was and spelled it correctly, saying:

"Oh Iridocyclitis? I-R-I-D-O-C-Y-C-L-I-T-I-S."

The sudden response from Jschlatt shocked everyone, including Mizkif, who couldn't believe it. While some fans believed that Jschlatt was quite talented at the game, others hinted that he might have seen the popular vine of a child trying to spell the word during the 88th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Jschlatt returns to streaming and immediately bans all Minecraft stans from his channel

Fans have loved Jschlatt ever since he returned to streaming for the first time in two years. However, not everyone has been able to witness the popular Twitch streamer, as he banned thousands of accounts during his first stream itself.

It was also when Jschlatt debuted a bot capable of identifying any viewer having a username referencing Minecraft streamers such as Dream and TommyInnit, among others, and suspend them from his channel in an instant.

With classical music playing in the background, Jschlatt activated the bot and gave out an evil laugh as he watched his creation wipe out thousands of viewers from his channel.

The Minecraft community has gained plenty of notoriety, with claims of toxicity and issues with stan culture, and it seems that with the bot activated, Jschlatt wants no part of that.

