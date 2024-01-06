Hi-Fi Rush leaked for Nintendo Switch; might be revealed at Xbox Developer Direct

In an interesting turn of events, Hi-Fi Rush has been leaked for Nintendo Switch. Insider Nate the Hate revealed that a major Xbox first-party title is headed to the popular hybrid console later this year. While this could mean several possibilities, the netizens of ResetEra, including Persona 3 Portable leaker, suggest it is the acclaimed hack & slash game from developer Tango Gameworks.

With the hybrid console on its last legs, fans wonder if this would be a port for the next-gen console. Here's everything players need to know about Hi-Fi Rush leaked for Nintendo Switch.

Hi-Fi Rush Nintendo Switch announcement date (expected)

In the podcast, Nate said the following:

The title I am referring to was met with high critical acclaim, fans loved it; it was in the Game of the Year conversation the year it released.

Following a joke wondering if the game in question was the highly controversial Arkane shooter Redfall, Nate shot down that option. He stated that this port would be "met with excitement because [the original launch] was a quality game." He further went on to elaborate that this game in question will be something that Xbox loyalists will be adamantly against seeing on other systems. But from Microsoft's point of view, this will be a worthwhile investment.

As mentioned before, there are quite a few recent games that fit this bill, with Microsoft Flight Simulator, Forza Horizon 5, and Hi-Fi Rush being the prime examples. Fast forward to a recent ResetEra thread, however, and leaker @lolilolailo confirmed that it is indeed the latest rhythm-based action game.

A Rare Replay port sounds like a win as well but does not fit the other discussed criteria (Screenshot via ResetEra)

This was prompted after one of the members said that they would bet on this rumored game to be Hi-Fi Rush for Nintendo Switch. To this, the leaker replied that they would win the bet. Now, the question remains regarding whether this individual is credible. Considering that they leaked the existence of the upcoming Persona 3 remake, they do have some credit to their name.

Assuming they are right, it makes gamers wonder when an official announcement might arrive. Since Microsoft has an Xbox Developer Direct Livestream reported airing later this month, it would not be surprising to see a potential Nintendo Switch port at this event as part of its multiplatform target. Hi-Fi Rush's vibrant art style and engaging action are a perfect fit for the portable console and its demographic, but there is yet another possibility left to be considered.

Will Hi-Fi Rush be coming to Nintendo Switch 2?

It is no secret that the Nintendo Switch is on its last legs, as its Tegra X1 hardware is about nine years old now. It is long overdue for an upgrade, and there has been much hubbub about a Nintendo Switch 2 being in development. Despite being dated, the hybrid system still has a large, active user base. So, assuming this game is indeed Hi-Fi Rush, it would be surprising to see it not come to the original Switch.

But even if it skips the original hardware, there would be no doubt it will make its way to the successor. Since a 2024 launch for Nintendo Switch 2 has been rumored for a while now, this makes sense as well. However, players will need to wait to find out - at the earliest, until the Xbox Developer Direct allegedly goes live on January 25, 2024.