5 hidden achievements you may have missed in Genshin Impact 5.5

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update released the map expansion of Atocpan, and there is a lot to do in this new region. You can find treasure chests, complete puzzles, and collect several achievements while exploring. However, there are some hidden achievements that you might miss if you aren't paying close attention.
On that note, this article lists five hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 5.5 that you may have missed.
Five Genshin Impact 5.5 hidden achievements and how to get them
1) Proof of a Hero
The Proof of a Hero hidden achievement in Genshin Impact is quite simple to obtain. Just teleport to the Obsidian Totem Pole at the Collective of Plenty and traverse north toward the four huge horns and play them in the correct order.
To play the horns, get close to them, and a "Sound the Horn" prompt will appear. Here is the order you should play them in:
First, play the horn at the bottom left, and then proceed to the one at the top right, just opposite it. Then, play the horn at the bottom right, followed by the one on the top left. This will award you with the Proof of a Hero achievement worth five Primogems.
2) The Murderer is… You!
"The Murderer is… You!" is another achievement that can be obtained at the Collective of Plenty. All you must do is interact with three different NPCs and pick some particular dialogues during the conversation.
The first NPC is named Ixcatl and can be found east of the Obsidian Totem Pole at the location shown on the map above. While interacting with him, select the "Get Away?" prompt.
Then go to another NPC named Xoctli, who can be found beside the entrance of the Collective of Plenty. Interact with him and pick the "Need any help?" prompt.
Lastly, head over to find Xona the Blacksmith, who can be found a little west of Xoctli. Talk to her and pick the "The fence here seems to be broken…" dialogue.
Afterward, head over to the opposite side of the water body to find Pisasa, the little Tatankasaurus Whelp. Interact with it and you shall receive the hidden achievement, which is worth five Primogems.
3) Happy (And Hot) Feet
To obtain the Happy (And Hot) Feet hidden achievement in Genshin Impact, teleport to the Teleport Waypoint, east of the Volcano. Then, traverse northwest to the spot shown on the above map. Here, you will find a broken Kamera.
Interact with the Kamera to trigger a cutscene. Afterward, reset it and wait for the cutscene to play out. Once that is done, you will obtain an Exquisite Chest and the Happy (And Hot) Feet achievement, worth five Primogems.
4) The Purest Heat
To get "The Purest Heat" hidden achievement, teleport to the westernmost Teleport Waypoint. Then, navigate to the hot spring north of the location where the Is "Intensity" Really the Key? quest takes place. You should note that the quest is a prerequisite to getting the achievement.
During the quest, you destroy three Geothermal Vents in the hot spring. However, there are two more here. Destroy them as well by using Plunge Attacks or indwelling a Tatankasaurus, and you will get The Purest Heat achievement worth five Primogems.
5) Emergency Breaks, Teteocan Style
Emergency Breaks, Teteocan Style is a Genshin Impact achievement where you have to attack a Furnace Shell Mountain Weasel using a Tatankasaurus. To do so, just teleport to the Teleport Waypoint near Remnants of Tetenanco and turn to the left.
Then, indwell a Tatankasaurus and use its abilities to break through the Pulverite and enter the cave. Here, you will come across a Furnace Shell Mountain Weasel. Wait for it to use its flame spin attack, and charge at it at the same time to get the achievement.
