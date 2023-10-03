High on Knife DLC guide: All Muxxalon package locations

In High on Life’s DLC, High on Knife, you must acquire your package that didn't get delivered. It is very much its own little game, separate from that of High on Life. While the DLC itself is relatively short, there’s a grind you can do for a series of Muxxalon packages alongside your own. There are 58 of them scattered throughout the world, although many aren’t too difficult to find.

The items contained therein are regular, everyday items, from chocolate chip cookies to paper clips.

In this guide, we provide you with the locations for all these items in the world of High on Knife. It’s worth pointing out that you will need to beat the DLC first, so we recommend doing so before diving in to find the Muxxalon packages.

All Muxxalon packages in High on Knife and their locations

Some of the packages in High on Knife are out in the open (Image via Squanch Games)

High on Knife has the protagonist seeking out a wealth of collectibles in the form of Muxxalon packages. You may come across some in the regular gameplay, but others will require additional upgrades and items, which is why we recommend coming back for them later.

While many of these High on Knife packages are easy to spot on your minimap, we will provide some brief instructions to make finding them a little easier. There are 18 of these collectibles to find in the Outskirts.

Locations in Outskirts

Travel Comb: Next to the portal in Peroxis.

Next to the portal in Peroxis. Shower Sandals: On top of rocks to the left of Salt Lick City entrance.

On top of rocks to the left of Salt Lick City entrance. Folding Lawn Chain: Behind Salt Lick City sign.

Behind Salt Lick City sign. Jump Rope: Up the stairs when entering Salt Lick - slow the fan with the time bubble, and shoot one of Creature’s kids inside safely.

Up the stairs when entering Salt Lick - slow the fan with the time bubble, and shoot one of Creature’s kids inside safely. VHS Tape: Behind the card slug, beyond Goop Wall in Salt Lick City.

Behind the card slug, beyond Goop Wall in Salt Lick City. Dungmancer Collector the Allocating card: Win Slugstar’s race.

Win Slugstar’s race. Flukey Collector the Allocating card: Beat the high score of Peroxosquash for this High on Knife package.

Beat the high score of Peroxosquash for this High on Knife package. WD-40 Barrels: Next to the Peroxosquash game, hover into little alcove, and glob shot the door to stay open.

Next to the Peroxosquash game, hover into little alcove, and glob shot the door to stay open. Detergent Pods: Above the hospital in Salt Lick City.

Above the hospital in Salt Lick City. Dental Stick: Head to the forcefield area and press the red button. Follow the cable to a door and shoot one of Creature’s kids into the vent. Then, head to the force field spot on the other side of town and shoot Creature’s kid into the vents. Head to the final force field section and repeat. Go back to the original spot and grab the package.

Head to the forcefield area and press the red button. Follow the cable to a door and shoot one of Creature’s kids into the vent. Then, head to the force field spot on the other side of town and shoot Creature’s kid into the vents. Head to the final force field section and repeat. Go back to the original spot and grab the package. Chocolate Chip Cookie: On top of Warp Base at Crashed Ship.

On top of Warp Base at Crashed Ship. Box Fan: Truck outside of Salt Lick City. Find the vent by following cables, and shoot the kid into the vent to disable the force field.

Truck outside of Salt Lick City. Find the vent by following cables, and shoot the kid into the vent to disable the force field. Towel Set: Use the Chainsaw to go up a spire with goop on it.

Use the Chainsaw to go up a spire with goop on it. Frog Pot: Near this spire, there’s a rock set where enemies appear. Head into the small tunnel to grab it.

Near this spire, there’s a rock set where enemies appear. Head into the small tunnel to grab it. Mosquito Zapper Racket: Truck next to giant goopy spire.

Truck next to giant goopy spire. Cutlery: On a spire in Hookbug Bay.

On a spire in Hookbug Bay. Chicken Drumstick: On Hookbug Bay’s Final Spire.

On Hookbug Bay’s Final Spire. Pliers: On the spire that you use to get to Toxxo.

When heading to Duffalo Ranch, you will find 21 of these packages lying around. They can also be seen on your minimap, as with all other sections of the High on Knife DLC.

Others, like this package in High on Knife, are located near an NPC (Image via Squanch Games)

Locations in Duffalo Ranch

Item Near the Portal: We could not figure out how to unlock this collectible. We will update this once we do.

We could not figure out how to unlock this collectible. We will update this once we do. Nail Clippers: Located in the large hole.

Located in the large hole. Ripsaur Collector the Allocating card: At the Riddle Master (do not have to complete riddles).

At the Riddle Master (do not have to complete riddles). 8 Ball: On top of Riddle Master’s home.

On top of Riddle Master’s home. Humoranger Collector the Allocating card: Underground Passage, behind a force field. Look for the cable that leads to a switch. Run back quickly - this is timed.

Underground Passage, behind a force field. Look for the cable that leads to a switch. Run back quickly - this is timed. Candelabra: In Sparkler’s Grotto, behind the waterfall.

In Sparkler’s Grotto, behind the waterfall. Tea Candles: In Sparkler’s Grotto, look for the large crystal when you get inside.

In Sparkler’s Grotto, look for the large crystal when you get inside. Maracas: In front of Toxxo onto the Bather’s Isle. Gus’s ability will get you there.

In front of Toxxo onto the Bather’s Isle. Gus’s ability will get you there. Bag of Walnuts: Stone arch in front of Toxxo.

Stone arch in front of Toxxo. Item Near Toxxo: We could not locate this particular item. When we’ve found it, we’ll update it accordingly.

We could not locate this particular item. When we’ve found it, we’ll update it accordingly. Valentine’s Day Chocolate: Spire near Toxxo.

Spire near Toxxo. A Rock: Climb the goopy spire and defeat Stalachnids. One eventually spawns with the item.

Climb the goopy spire and defeat Stalachnids. One eventually spawns with the item. Package: Defeat Slugstar on the Bather’s Isle race.

Defeat Slugstar on the Bather’s Isle race. Package: Defeat Slugstar on the Salt Fields track.

Defeat Slugstar on the Salt Fields track. Plastic Cups: Cheeks bar, upstairs.

Cheeks bar, upstairs. Acoustic Guitar: Edge of the map beyond Toxxo - you need to activate a few geysers to travel here.

Edge of the map beyond Toxxo - you need to activate a few geysers to travel here. Abstract Bird Sculpture: Outside of Poacher Base.

Outside of Poacher Base. Toy Cash Register: Next to the last spire heading towards Poacher’s Base.

Next to the last spire heading towards Poacher’s Base. Vintage Radio: While climbing to Poacher’s base, use the hookbug to get to a spire.

While climbing to Poacher’s base, use the hookbug to get to a spire. Used Password Book: When you reach the force field, head to the next room and use Glob Shot on the panel. This will reveal a vent you can fire Creature’s kid into.

When you reach the force field, head to the next room and use Glob Shot on the panel. This will reveal a vent you can fire Creature’s kid into. Skateboard: Next boss's office on top of Poacher’s Base for the last High on Knife package in this area.

The last set of collectible Muxxalon packages in High on Knife is located in Muxxalon HQ. It appears that several orders made by the denizens of this game never even left the building, getting lost, misplaced, or thrown into random locations.

Thankfully, it’s not random for the player. Here’s where you can find all the packages for High on Knife. They’re quite easy to spot on the mini-map, but you may need to do a little puzzle-solving once you’re there. In this final section, you have 19 boxes to collect if you want all the trophies.

Sometimes, people's packages never even leave the packing facility (Image via Squanch Games)

Locations in Muxxalon Headquarters

Tadtwo Collector the Allocating card: Climb the purple walls in Duffalo Hold, look at the shelves of crates, and get to the second shelf from the bottom. Climb the goop wall to get this High on Knife package.

Climb the purple walls in Duffalo Hold, look at the shelves of crates, and get to the second shelf from the bottom. Climb the goop wall to get this High on Knife package. 101 Paperclips: Bottom of the stairs in Access Route A.

Bottom of the stairs in Access Route A. Dog Chew Toy: Cargo Loading Wing, to the right.

Cargo Loading Wing, to the right. Box for 101 Paperclips: Cargo Loading Wing, behind a goopy wall near the stairs - complete the conveyor belt puzzle first.

Cargo Loading Wing, behind a goopy wall near the stairs - complete the conveyor belt puzzle first. Hammer: On top of crates in Muxxalon Central Chamber.

On top of crates in Muxxalon Central Chamber. Lithium Battery: Muxxalon Central Chamber, right before the drop. Traverse beyond some obstacles.

Muxxalon Central Chamber, right before the drop. Traverse beyond some obstacles. Squealbur Collector the Allocating card: Muxxalon Central Chamber, on the goop sphere. Shoot one of Creature’s kids into the hive, which will give you a hookbug to connect to.

Muxxalon Central Chamber, on the goop sphere. Shoot one of Creature’s kids into the hive, which will give you a hookbug to connect to. A Human: Muxxalon Central Chamber, on one of the platforms.

Muxxalon Central Chamber, on one of the platforms. Hex Wrench: Between the Muxxalon Central Chamber and Sorting Facility. Slow down the fan and look left.

Between the Muxxalon Central Chamber and Sorting Facility. Slow down the fan and look left. A Human: On one of the Muxxalon Central Chamber exits.

On one of the Muxxalon Central Chamber exits. A Human: Muxxalon Central Chamber, behind a goopy wall, hiding in a crate.

Muxxalon Central Chamber, behind a goopy wall, hiding in a crate. A Human: Muxxalon Central Chamber, in a small alcove beyond a forcefield. You can use the BALL to plug the holes for these.

Muxxalon Central Chamber, in a small alcove beyond a forcefield. You can use the BALL to plug the holes for these. A Human: Package Conveyance, on a platform in the back.

Package Conveyance, on a platform in the back. Mechanical Keyboard Switches: Employee Residences inside a closed door to the right of the Administration Office.

Employee Residences inside a closed door to the right of the Administration Office. A Human: Plumbing Shaft, in the bottom.

Plumbing Shaft, in the bottom. Kitty Litter Scooper: Plumbing Shaft’s toilet room. Plug all the leaking toilets with BALL.

Plumbing Shaft’s toilet room. Plug all the leaking toilets with BALL. 101 Paperclips: Administration Office, in a small hole on the other side of the room. Hit the button and use BALL to nail the targets.

Administration Office, in a small hole on the other side of the room. Hit the button and use BALL to nail the targets. Zenicow Collector the Allocating Card: Administration Office. Beat the enemies, fly over the platform with the button, and hit it. You’ll need to beat a time trial.

Administration Office. Beat the enemies, fly over the platform with the button, and hit it. You’ll need to beat a time trial. A Human: Turbine Room, behind the glass at the exit of Muxxalon Central Chamber. Use BALL to fill the holes in the correct order on both sides, and the glass opens.

This includes all the High on Knife Muxxalon package collectibles. Many of these are easy to locate as you progress through the game. However, players are advised to grab them all in one go after beating the game.

High on Knife is the DLC to High on Life, a wacky first-person action RPG. You can find our full review of the base game right here.