Hilarious FAU-G memes created by PUBG Mobile players after Galwan Valley teaser release

Last month, a ban was imposed on PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite by the Indian government as part of suspending 118 Chinese apps and games. A few days later, Akshay Kumar, along with nCORE games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, announced FAU-G, under the Bollywood superstar's mentorship.

In the announcement tweet, the actor stated that 20% of the net revenue generated from this game would be donated to the 'Bharat Ke Veer: India's Bravehearts' trust. Several players also dubbed it as the alternative to PUBG Mobile.

And on the recent occasion of Dussehra, Akshay Kumar dropped the first teaser for FAU-G on his Twitter handle. However, it did not shed any light on the gameplay.

Moreover, fans and players had mixed reactions, with some pointing out and tweeting that the graphics appeared to be dated, while others compared it favorably with PUBG Mobile.

Soon after the teaser was dropped, some PUBG Mobile fans created and posted memes on Twitter and other platforms, as is the trend nowadays!

Hilarious FAU-G memes created by PUBG Mobile players take over the internet

Here are few of the memes on FAU-G posted on Twitter:

According to an earlier report by PTI, the first level of the game is set in the Galwan Valley. This was also witnessed in the teaser, which featured a face-off at this critical location. Also, the report added that the third-person gameplay will be added with subsequent updates.

nCORE games, in its own tweet, mentioned that this title would release in November for the Android and iOS platforms. The fans are all hyped up for the arrival of FAU-G, and it will be fascinating to see how well the players receive it.

