Hitman 3 reviews heap lavish praise upon the game

Hitman 3 releases tomorrow, and it's getting hyped up with a ton of positive reviews.

From what the reviews suggest, it's the best Hitman game to date. From expertly designed levels to an impactful story, every review takes pieces of the game and displays them as the best pieces. This is really helping the hype train for Hitman 3.

I reviewed Hitman 3. It was good

Agent 47 returns in HITMAN 3 for the most important contracts of his entire career. The dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy awaits...



Available January 20.

It is simple to say that the game is good, but it wouldn't be Twitter unless users made a joke of it.

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

Hitman 3 contains the exaggerated swagger of a bald man

POV: You want to play Hitman 2 locations in #Hitman3 but you're on PC

i nearly forgot to preorder hitman 3

Twitter is overwhelmed with excitement for Agent 47's new adventure. The Hitman series was pretty niche in its early days, but Hitman: Absolution took a step towards changing that. The game didn't receive many positive reviews, and when the reboot for the series came out, it was a breath of fresh air.

Hitman 3 is another great set of levels for the world's greatest murder sim. And one level in particular might just be IO's masterpiece.

The hard work of rebooting the series has finally paid off. There is a consensus on the game, and it's overwhelmingly positive.

It appears that a reboot and a firm grasp at what had once made the series great is all the game needed. They even let reviewers release their reviews early, which is normally a sign of confidence for developers.

This is the worst take I've ever seen

Never played a hitman before.. Looks like a great time to start

A notable time where early reviews were not allowed was during Assassins Creed: Unity, when the game was in such disrepair that every review came as a warning. However, because of legal reasons, the warnings could not come out until days later. Luckily, the team behind Hitman 3 seems quite confident.

Hitman 3 scores don't match the reviews themselves

The numbers may not match up, but that's not all of the information. Going past the scores is real praise for the game from reviews.

Hitman 3 early review scores



VG247 5/5

EGM 5/5

GamesBeat 5/5

IGN 9

PC Gamer 90

GameSpot 9

Game Informer 9

Push Square 9

Destructoid 9

Eurogamer 'Recommended'

PCGamesN 8

The Gamer 4/5

Hardcore Gamer 3.5/5



OC 87 (31 critics)

The game doesn't seem to be perfect, which is why the scores don't all say 10/10 or 5/5. It's just the best of the series, according to many.