HLE vs Fnatic League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third match on the first day of the group stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set to be between Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and Fnatic.

Fnatic have had an up-and-down season, but they somehow qualified for League of Legends Worlds 2021 after defeating G2 Esports and Rogue. HLE also had a similar season as they had to go through the play-in phase after quite a struggling summer split at the LCK.

Both of these teams are very strong and therefore it will be quite a spectacle for the fans.

HLE vs Fnatic at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Match predictions

Fnatic started strong during the summer split at League of Legends’ LEC 2021 season. However, they soon started struggling and managed to sneak into the playoffs. However, once the playoffs began, they showed up in style and defeated Misfits, Rogue and G2 Esports. They lost only to the MAD Lions in the finals.

HLE, on the other hand, barely sneaked into the League of Legends World Championships after playing the regional qualifiers. They qualified for the play-in stages and had a solid showing. They only lost to LNG in the first game and eventually stomped every other team to be eligible for the group stages.

Amongst both of these teams, Fnatic is very inconsistent when it comes to best-of-one games. They often over-commit and end up throwing games. However, HLE is in a similar situation, as the team often loses if Chovy fails to perform.

Overall, Fnatic should have the upper hand simply because of their brilliant team play.

Head-to-head results

Fnatic and HLE have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

When and where to watch

Fnatic vs HLE will be live telecast on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. Apart from that, the game will be broadcast on lol esports’ official website. The match will be telecast on October 11, 2021.

Fnatic and HLE's previous results

Fnatic’s last matches were against G2 Esports, Rogue, and MAD Lions in the LEC playoffs. They won against G2 and Rogue. However, they lost to MAD Lions.

HLE, on the other hand, faced PEACE, RED Canids, Infinity, and Beyond Gaming at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-in stages. They won all these matches quite comfortably and asserted significant dominance.

League of Legends rosters

Fnatic

Adam “Adam” Maanane

Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau

Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer

Elias “Upset” Lipp

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov

HLE

Lee “DuDu” Dong-Ju

Park “Morgan” Gi-tae

Kim “Miller” Jeong-hyeon

Kim “yoHan” Yo-han

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu

Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong

